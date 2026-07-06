New York Yankees Predicted to Enter Bidding War with Rays for Coveted Catcher at MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees are in a battle with the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East. What makes things even more interesting is that division foes might be gunning for the same trade candidates at the MLB trade deadline, which is less than a month away.

Perhaps the biggest item of need for both teams is a catcher. For the Yankees, it’s more so for a backup option to Austin Wells, who has struggled behind the plate this season. As for the Rays, they have received little to no production from the catcher position. Both teams have been linked to Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, and now a recent prediction by FanSided.com’s Chris Landers sees the Rays and Yankees entering a bidding war for perhaps the top catcher on the trade block.

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Yankees/Rays Predicted to Both Chase After Ryan Jeffers

In Chris Landers recent article for FanSided.com, titled “Yankees and Rays are both chasing the same perfect MLB trade deadline upgrade”, the MLB writer believes both New York and Tampa Bay will be duking it out for Ryan Jeffers:

“But for both teams, the most obvious area for improvement comes behind the plate, and there’s exactly one proven difference-maker on this year’s market: Minnesota Twins’ slugger Ryan Jeffers.”

“This is really a question of quality vs. quantity. By pretty much everybody’s assessment, the Rays have a far deeper farm system than the Yankees. But it doesn’t take 15 players to complete a trade; it just takes one or two of the right ones, and what New York lacks in depth it at least somewhat makes up for in top-end talent.”

Whoever ends up landing Ryan Jeffers (assuming no other team swoops in to grab him) between the Yankees and Rays could have a slight advantage heading into the final two months of the regular season, in what’s almost guaranteed to be a tight AL East race the rest of the way.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Steve Adams also reports that the Rays are eyeing catcher help, and name drops Ryan Jeffers:

“The market doesn’t figure to have much in the way of impact catching help available. Minnesota’s Ryan Jeffers, an impending free agent, stands as the likeliest catcher to be on then market. The 29-year-old got out to a monster start this season — .295/.408/.541, seven homers, equal walk and strikeout rates (15.6%) — but suffered a fractured hamate in his left hand/wrist back in May. That injury required surgery, but Jeffers is on a rehab stint right now and should return before much longer.”

Several reports coming from the Yankees organization have made it clear that Ryan Jeffers is their top priority this summer.

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Ryan Jeffers This Season with the Twins

Ryan Jeffers is currently on a rehab assignment within the Twins organization. He broke his Hamate bone a few months back, but had been one of the best hitting catchers to that point, and it will be imperative that both the Rays and Yankees keep a close eye on his at-bats when he returns to the Majors.

Jeffers has spent his entire 7-year MLB career with the Twins, and in 2026, over 37 games and 122 at-bats, he’s batting .295 with seven home runs, 7 doubles, and an OPS+ of 163. He’s worked 23 walks and has struck out just 23 times over 148 PA’s.

If the Yankees were to enter a bidding war with the Rays, you have to think it would ultimately come down to which team offers the most promising prospect in a trade haul. This is a great opportunity for Brian Cashman to flex his muscles a bit against a very savvy organization in the Rays.

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