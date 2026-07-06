Former Boston Red Sox Manager Predicted to Replace Yankees’ Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are in a pretty rough slide right now, and as always, the manager is going to get the brunt of the blame.

Well, Yankees fans aren’t too pleased with manager Aaron Boone right now, and some are calling for the Yankees to make a managerial change. It likely isn’t going to happen, but if the Yankees don’t make noise in the MLB playoffs this season, Boone’s job could be in jeopardy in the offseason.

Speculation is fun! And recently, FanSided.com’s Chris Landers speculated a handful of ‘Aaron Boone replacements’, and one person that Landers names is former Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Predicted to Enter Bidding War with Rays for Coveted Catcher at MLB Trade Deadline

Alex Cora Named as Potential Aaron Boone Replacement

Chris Landers wrote (about the potential of Alex Cora replacing Aaron Boone):

“Okay, let’s get this one out of the way. Alex Cora figures to be at or near the top of any managerial shortlist given his considerable resume and the fact that he’s newly available after being scapegoated by the Red Sox earlier this season. But the Yankees are the obvious exception, given the bad blood that exists both from his time in Boston and his role in the Astros‘ sign-stealing scandal — a scandal that New York has still very much not gotten over.”

Wouldn’t that be a crazy development if Alex Cora emerged as a top candidate to be the Yankees’ next manager? I can’t imagine Yankees fans (or Red Sox fans, for that matter) being too pleased.

AMNY.com’s Christian Andriolis wrote (after the Yankees’ recent loss):

“A slump like this brings up the annual question: Should the Yankees move on from manager Aaron Boone? The answer is likely no — as it has been every time fans have called for his job since his first season in 2018 — but that doesn’t block the noise for a fan base that expects championships every season. Yankees fans are sick of seeing the same issues that have existed throughout the team’s 16-season World Series drought. And again, the manager and front office tell fans that they are close despite the roster having clear issues. ”

These are very fair points that Adriolis brings up. The Yankees’ offense really needs to return the services of Aaron Judge, but Judge can’t continue to be Aaron Boone’s scapegoat for when things are going wrong. Sure, Judge is one of the best hitters on the planet, but the Yankees’ lineup has far too much talent, and Judge isn’t the one making bullpen decisions, either, which have been very questionable lately.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Trading Away All-Star Player Looks like a Big Mistake

Looking at the Yankees Right Now

The New York Yankees currently hold a record of 49-40, and sit in second place in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays. New York is four games back of first place.

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees are 1-9, and are now 23-20 @ Yankee Stadium.

While Aaron Boone’s immediate job status is not in jeopardy, it’s fair to believe that his seat is getting warmer by the series.

More MLB on Heavy: Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Status Before Royals Series Finale