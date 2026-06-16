New York Yankees ‘Wish-List’ Before MLB Trade Deadline Revealed by Team Insider

MLB trade rumors are starting to come in flurries across the league, and there is no shortage of speculation from the Bronx, where the New York Yankees have put together another strong roster with hopes of winning the American League Pennant. With Aaron Judge’s injuries, there have been rumors that New York should make a trade for another depth outfielder.

However, the Yankees may have other important needs to help strengthen their roster, and recently, MLB (and Yankees) insider Joel Sherman indicated what the New York Yankees may be targeting this summer.

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Yankees Insider Reveals New York’s Trade Deadline ‘Wish-List’

According to Sherman, the two biggest items of need for the Yankees this trade deadline are a right-handed hitting catcher and bullpen support.

As for some trade targets that immediately come to mind, for catcher, Ryan Jeffers has been a popular trade chip for the Twins, and he could be the perfect platoon for Austin Wells. However, the conundrum with Jeffers is A. he’s injured right now, and B. he’s set to be an MLBH free agent after the season’s end, so he could end up telling the Twins he wants to stay with the club to maximize opportunities.

As for bullpen support, several presumable options figure to be available, even if that market hasn’t fully materialized yet. Some that could fit with the Yankees are Seranthony Dominguez from the White Sox, Antonio Senzatela from the Rockies, and JoJo Romero on the Cardinals. Right now, the Yankees’ two real leverage arms are David Bednar and Camilo Doval. Both have shown some promise, but also have un-ignorable underling issues.

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What Other Position Could the Yankees Target this Summer?

The two ‘wish-list’ items, as revealed by Joel Sherman, are very obvious.

Austin Wells has really struggled this season and has also been battling injury, which may be more of a mental break than anything. Also, every team needs ‘bullpen support,’ especially if New York is going to contend for a World Series. Those are obvious.

On top of those two items of need, the Yankees may want to consider trying to land a left-side infielder to replace either Ryan McMahon or Anthony Volpe as a capable hitter on the left side of the infield.

At the end of the day, it’s up to the president of baseball operations, Brian Cashman, who holds the final decision.

However, expect the Yankees to be active in all the trade rumors, and of course, be linked to all the far-fetched trade candidates that don’t end up being moved anywhere.

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