Atlanta Braves Still Owe Struggling All-Star Player A Lot of Money

The Atlanta Braves still hold the best record in MLB with a 46-25 record, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are hot on their tail with a 46-27 record.

As the Braves look to continue to stack up wins, they could use some added contributions to their star players while players like Ronald Acuña Jr. remain injured. The good news for the Braves is Drake Baldwin will be returning to the Braves lineup on Tuesday when Atlanta opens up a new series against the San Francisco Giants.

One player who has struggled for the Atlanta Braves this season is Austin Riley. Riley, 29, is in the middle of a 10-year, $212 million contract that still has A LOT of money owed to Riley on it.

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Braves Still Owen Austin Riley $150+ Million

At the time of the Braves signing Austin Riley (and this remains true), it was the largest contract handed to a Braves player in franchise history.

Atlanta inked him to the deal before the 2023 season after Austin Riley was an All-Star in 2022, and was fresh off consecutive seasons with 30+ home runs and 30+ doubles. Riley showed strong returns in 2023 with another All-Star appearance, 37 homers, and 30+ doubles for a third straight season.

However, since 2024, Riley’s offensive production has started to drop.

According to Spotrac, Austin Riley is owed $22 million/per season until the 2032 season concludes. Combine that with what Atlanta owes Riley this season, and it’s approximately $154 million left on his MLB contract.

All eight of Riley’s MLB seasons have come in Atlanta, and he was a first-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2014.

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Austin Riley this Season with the Braves….

This season has not been great for Austin Riley.

While he’s had a couple of moments where it’s been promising that the 2X All-Star third baseman might be turning a corner, there just hasn’t been a sustained amount of success this season.

Over 256 at-bats, Riley is hitting .203 with an OPS+ of 80. He’s hit just eight home runs with 34 RBI and 11 doubles. His bWAR is just 0.3.

There is still plenty of baseball left to be played, but Riley would have to get scorching hot to make those numbers turn to average.

I don’t think Atlanta would consider an Austin Riley trade, but it’s certainly worth noting how much money they still owe Riley, because his 30th birthday is looming.

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