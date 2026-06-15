New York Yankees Mock MLB Trade Package for Jo Adell Revealed as Rumors Build

MLB trade rumors are starting to swirl across the league as the trade deadline is just over a month and a half away. For the New York Yankees, their biggest items of need remain the same: A third baseman, a backup catcher, and another leverage reliever.

However, with the recent injuries to Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ outfield could also use reinforcements.

One name that is emerging as a possible trade candidate is Jo Adell. Recently, in an article for FanSided.com, writer Jake Elman believes adding Jo Adell would help ‘rescue’ the Yankees lineup. (The Yankees’ lineup seems to be fine, as they’ve won six of their last 7 games)

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Yankees Trade Package for Jo Adell

Here is what Elman had to say about why the Yankees could be in play for Jo Adell:

“Cody Bellinger is the last remaining healthy member of the Yankees’ Opening Day outfield. Depending on how long Grisham is out, Bellinger may also be the only one with a realistic chance at playing 100 games.”

Jo Adell is batting .254 this season with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. It’s still a productive season so far, but Adell hit 37 long balls last season with 98 RBI.

“Normally, I’d be against a boom-or-bust bat like Adell, but it doesn’t make sense for the Yankees to make a blockbuster outfield addition. Even if they plan on letting Grisham walk in the offseason, what is the benefit of trading for a big name on a multi-year deal?”

As for what a trade package could look like for Jo Adell, the New York Yankees could offer the Angels a deal centered around Spencer Jones, and then include prospect LHP Kyle Carr and SS prospect Kaeden Kent.

That’s three top 15 prospects for Jo Adell, who comes with another year of team control. Another right-handed hitter would really benefit the Yankees’ lineup.

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Would the Yankees Trade for Jo Adell?

I’m not sure that the Yankees would end up wanting to trade for Jo Adell, although this seems like a very fair trade proposal by Heavy Sports.

With Aaron Judge patrolling right field and Cody Bellinger being a mainstay at one of the three outfield positions, unless Jo Adell is the team’s DH, it’s hard to see where he fits in the lineup.

Instead, the Yankees should consider turning their focus to other areas of need, like backup catcher, third base, and the bullpen.

Yankees fans, would you make a trade for Jo Adell if the Angels made him available? Why or why not?

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