New York Yankees Player Jose Caballero Had Game to Forget In Angels Series

For the most part this season, Jose Cabellero has been a pretty solid player, but over the course of a 162-game season, every player is bound to have a few ‘lull’ moments.

Well, Cabellero’s performance on Tuesday evening was certainly one to forget. Despite the Yankees defeating the Los Angeles Angels 7-3, Jose Caballero somehow had a negative impact on the Yankees’ offensive output.

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Jose Caballero Had Game to Forget Against Angels

What was Jose Caballero’s finale statline on Tuesday against the Angels?

Jacob from @AndThat’sBB did a good job of painting the picture of Caballero’s performance via X.com:

“Jose Caballero is 0/5 with 3 strikeouts, a failed challenge, and TEN RUNNERS LEFT ON BASE!!!!!”

Yikes… that’s not very good.

Jose Caballero has emerged as something of an everyday player for the Yankees this season due to his utility capabilities and also the fact that Anthony Volpe struggled upon his return to the bigs.

Also, with George Lombard Jr.’s ‘injury’, Caballero has been slotted at SS over the past few games.

FanSided.com’s Adam Weinrib wrote (about Caballero):

“Pros to Caballero’s performance on Tuesday night? He snagged a 107 MPH line drive from Mike Trout with two on and two out, then turned a double play on a 104 MPH hotshot. Cons? He batted five times, recorded zero hits, wasted a challenge, whiffed thrice, left the bases loaded, and left an additional seven runners on in the process.”

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Inside Jose Caballero’s 2026 Season

Jose Caballero is in his second season with the New York Yankees.

Across 118 games played in 2026, Caballero is batting .236 with 13 home runs, 12 doubles, 47 RBI, and an OPS+ of 84 over 373 at-bats.

They aren’t the greatest offensive stats of all time, but Caballero has provided the Yankees with some value as a player who can play every day, doesn’t really get hurt, and has a decent bWAR of 2.1 over the aforementioned 118 games played.

To have an OPS+ below 85 and a WAR above 2.0 shows you’re at least doing something right, which in Caballero’s case, is making strong defensive plays like he did in the Yankees-Angels game on Tuesday evening.