New York Yankees Urged to Demote Trent Grisham Upon Aaron Judge Return

The New York Yankees will have a tough decision to make once Aaron Judge is reinstated from the Injured List.

Positive Aaron Judge updates seem to be surfacing every day, as manager Aaron Boone recently noted that Judge could return for the Yankees’ next homestand, which is next week.

However, on the flip side of Judge’s return, New York’s coaching staff and front office will have to decide which Yankees outfielder will have to have their playing time reduced. It’s going to be between Trent Grisham, Spencer Jones, and Heliot Ramos. New York traded for Ramos; Spencer Jones is starting to break out for the Yankees, and Trent Grisham has notably struggled all season.

Recently, the Yankees have been urged to demote Trent Grisham upon Judge’s return.

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Should the Yankees Bench Trent Grisham When Aaron Judge Returns?

Trent Grisham has been the Yankees’ everyday center fielder for the majority of the season, but some New York fans are fed up with his laxxed defensive play style.

Fansided.com’s Yankees writer Thomas Carannante believes Trent Grisham should be moved into a bench role when Judge returns:

“There’ve been a lot of overreactions regarding Grisham this season. There’s no doubt he’s a good baseball player, but he’s just not having a great year. He’s been significantly below average on defense and has not done what he’s been asked to do offensively. Not to mention, it’s clear that there are some lingering effects from the hamstring injury he suffered earlier this year, whether he and the team want to admit it or not.”

Trent Grisham is batting .209 this season with 18 home runs, 87 hits, 58 RBI, and an OPS+ of 94.

He’s playing on MLB’s Qualifying Offer, which earns him a salary of $22 million.

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What is the Latest on Aaron Judge?

Aaron Judge has resumed all baseball activities, and it’s being reported that he will not require a rehab assignment, so whenever his rib feels 100%, the Yankees will activate him off the IL.

Judge is one of the best hitters in MLB, so there’s no need for New York to waste time by sending him to the minors.

He’s likely already getting accustomed to big-league pitch speeds via hitting machines that can replicate pitchers’ velocities and spin.

The current return timeline is very encouraging, as Judge should have enough time to build up in time for October baseball.

The next Yankees homestand begins on September 8th against the Colorado Rockies.

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