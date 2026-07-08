New York Yankees Proposed Trade for Giants’ Matt Chapman Revealed

There has been a lot of chatter (rightfully so) about the New York Yankees shortstop position and the potential for an upgrade.

However, what’s been flying under the radar is the fact that the Yankees’ third base situation isn’t much better at all. Ryan McMahon has struggled mightily this season, and New York could afford another strong right-handed bat in the lineup.

One name who is thought to be available this trade cycle is Giants‘ infielder Matt Chapman, who would be a solid addition in the Bronx.

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Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Matt Chapman

The San Francisco Giants are thought to be sellers this trade deadline, and if they do actually sell, Buster Posey will likely be looking to free up some cash by dishing away top players like Luis Arraez, Matt Chapman, and Rafael Devers.

If the Yankees decide to acquire a third baseman, look no further than Matt Chapman being one of the best options. Here is a three-player trade proposal that the Giants may agree to for their All-Star infielder.

Yankees receive: 3B Matt Chapman

Giants receive: OF Spencer Jones, prospects Ben Hess and Chase Hampton

This three-player trade idea works for many reasons, but the main being that the Yankees offload Spencer Jones, who has struggled at the Major League level, and stay away from moving on from any of their top-5 prospects in the farm system. The Giants may be headed towards a slight rebuild, and these three players could be a vital part of their future.

As for the Yankees, they are clearly in World Series or bust mode, and are one of the few teams that would be willing to take on some of the money on Chapman’s $151 million contract.

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Matt Chapman This Season

The only issue with the Matt Chapman trade rumors is that it’s unknown if he will actually be moved this season; however, Chapman is quietly putting together a very solid 2026 campaign, and he would be a clear upgrade on the left side of the infield for the Yankees.

Matt Chapman has a bWAR of 2.7 over 84 games this season with seven home runs, 18 doubles, a .235 average, and an OPS+ of 97. Remember, he also brings great defense to whichever team he’s playing for.

Yankees fans, what do you think of this trade idea? Is it one you’d like to see Brian Cashman make? And how concerned are you about the current outlook of the Yankees’ left side of the infield?