New York Yankees Receive Bold Aaron Judge Prediction Amid MLB Playoffs Run

The New York Yankees are hoping to advance to the ALDS (obviously) and return the services of star outfielder Aaron Judge.

Judge was left off the Yankees’ Wild Card roster against the Red Sox as he continues to battle a calf injury.

If the Yankees are to advance, it’s possible that Aaron Judge will return to the roster, but how long will he last?

In a recent bold prediction, FanSided.com believes that if Judge is activated to the Yankees playoff roster, it will be a short-lived move.

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Aaron Judge Handed Cryptic Prediction

In a recent piece for FanSided.com, the contributors came up with 30 bold predictions, and one of them involved Aaron Judge, per Chris Landers:

Here is the headline for the cryptic prediction:

“Aaron Judge forces his way onto the Yankees roster — but doesn’t last more than a game”

“This just has disaster written all over it. Judge suffered a Grade 2 calf strain on Sept. 16; less than two weeks later, he’s publicly turning up the heat on his own team to let him on the Wild Card roster anyway. I doubt New York says no to its foundational star. I also doubt Judge is ready to be an impactful player.”

Landers does have a point: if Judge does return, and he even swings the wrong way, his status could be in jeopardy.

It certainly would be something if the Yankees are able to advance to the Fall Classic without their megastar in Judge, which at this particular junction, feels entirely possible.

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Taking a Quick Look at Aaron Judge’s 2026 Season

Aaron Judge played just 66 games in the regular season, which isn’t a lot compared to his standards, but he missed 80+ games with a fractured rib.

In those 66 games, Judge still clubbed 18 home runs and posted an OPS+ of 140 over 237 at-bats.

As this is being typed, it looks like the Yankees are going to advance to the ALDS, so be on the lookout for the latest news and updates on his status in the coming days, as the new series will begin this weekend.

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