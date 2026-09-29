New York Yankees Receive Mixed Signals on Potential Austin Wells Replacement

The MLB regular season is officially over, and the New York Yankees are lucky enough to be thinking about a deep run in the postseason.

However, throughout the postseason, buzz will start to grow around free-agent targets ahead of the next season, and one potential option is catcher Ryan Jeffers, whom the Yankees were closely linked with at the MLB trade deadline.

Very notably, Yankees catcher Austin Wells had a rough offensive season, and New York may be seeking a replacement.

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Ryan Jeffers To Test Free Agency, but Open to Twins Reunion

Recently, Ryan Jeffers spoke with Dan Hayes of The Athletic about his looming free agency:

“I’ve worked too hard to corner myself into one team or two teams,” Jeffers said Sunday. “I love the idea of a reunion. I also love the idea of going out there and seeing what else is out there.”

It’s certainly fair for Jeffers to want to see what he’s worth on the open market, and after a strong offensive season for a catcher, his prowess could catch the eye of the Yankees front office.

MLBTR.com’s Connor Byrne wrote (about Jeffers’ recent comments):

“As the best catcher and one of the top hitters available in an underwhelming free agent class, Jeffers is in good position to cash in with the Twins or someone else this winter. The righty-swinging Jeffers has been a consistent offensive threat dating to a breakout campaign in 2023, as the 119 wRC+ he has posted in 1,632 plate appearances since then ranks eighth at his position.”

Jeffers likely understands that the Yankees might be interested in his services, and this could be a message to the organization that would likely offer him the most lucrative contract of teams interested.

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Should the Yankees Pursue Ryan Jeffers As Austin Wells Replacement?

If Austin Wells has a very poor postseason with the Yankees, the news could get loud about his status as the starting catcher.

Wells batted .186 this season with 14 home runs and 32 RBI as the Yankees’ primary catcher.

The Yankees sort of shocked the baseball community at the MLB trade deadline by not dealing for a catcher, but this offseason could be another opportunity to land their top target on the external market.

In contrast to Wells, Ryan Jeffers played 92 games this season and batted .256 with 14 home runs and an OPS+ of 127.

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