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New York Yankees Receive Mixed Signals on Potential Austin Wells Replacement

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Texas Rangers v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 25: (R-L) Taylor Rogers #55 and Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrate the win against the Texas Rangers after the game at Target Field on September 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Rangers 10-2. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The MLB regular season is officially over, and the New York Yankees are lucky enough to be thinking about a deep run in the postseason.

However, throughout the postseason, buzz will start to grow around free-agent targets ahead of the next season, and one potential option is catcher Ryan Jeffers, whom the Yankees were closely linked with at the MLB trade deadline.

Very notably, Yankees catcher Austin Wells had a rough offensive season, and New York may be seeking a replacement.

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Ryan Jeffers To Test Free Agency, but Open to Twins Reunion

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 08: Kody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his two run home run in the sixth inning with Ryan Jeffers #27 and Luke Keaschall #15 while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 08, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Recently, Ryan Jeffers spoke with Dan Hayes of The Athletic about his looming free agency:

“I’ve worked too hard to corner myself into one team or two teams,” Jeffers said Sunday. “I love the idea of a reunion. I also love the idea of going out there and seeing what else is out there.”

It’s certainly fair for Jeffers to want to see what he’s worth on the open market, and after a strong offensive season for a catcher, his prowess could catch the eye of the Yankees front office.

MLBTR.com’s Connor Byrne wrote (about Jeffers’ recent comments):

“As the best catcher and one of the top hitters available in an underwhelming free agent class, Jeffers is in good position to cash in with the Twins or someone else this winter. The righty-swinging Jeffers has been a consistent offensive threat dating to a breakout campaign in 2023, as the 119 wRC+ he has posted in 1,632 plate appearances since then ranks eighth at his position.”

Jeffers likely understands that the Yankees might be interested in his services, and this could be a message to the organization that would likely offer him the most lucrative contract of teams interested.

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Should the Yankees Pursue Ryan Jeffers As Austin Wells Replacement?

Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 31: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his home run with Ramon Borrego #46 during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on August 31, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

If Austin Wells has a very poor postseason with the Yankees, the news could get loud about his status as the starting catcher.

Wells batted .186 this season with 14 home runs and 32 RBI as the Yankees’ primary catcher.

The Yankees sort of shocked the baseball community at the MLB trade deadline by not dealing for a catcher, but this offseason could be another opportunity to land their top target on the external market.

In contrast to Wells, Ryan Jeffers played 92 games this season and batted .256 with 14 home runs and an OPS+ of 127.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Receive Mixed Signals on Potential Austin Wells Replacement

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