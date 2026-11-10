New York Yankees Send Clear Message with Major Organizational Promotion

According to multiple sources, the New York Yankees are promoting Aaron Gershenfeld to a big-league role.

He will now join manager Aaron Boone and the rest of the Yankees’ coaching staff in a more prominent role.

Gershenfeld had previously served as the organization’s run prevention and catching coordinator.

New York recently lost Tanner Swanson (catching coach) to the Seattle Mariners, so one would assume that Gershenfeld may slot in with catchers given his experience with the position.

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More on Yankees Promoting Aaron Gershenfeld

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright hit the Aaron Gerhsenfeld news, and wrote:

“It’s unclear what Gershenfeld’s exact title will be, but it’s fair to assume he’ll step into the defensive duties vacated by Swanson. The Yankees ranked 15th in FanGraphs’ Defensive Runs Above Average metric in 2026. The club got tremendous efforts from Wells and Cody Bellinger who won the Platinum Glove Award as the AL’s top defender. There were holes elsewhere on the diamond. The departure of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who posted -6 Defensive Runs Saved, could be addition by subtraction on the defensive side.”

FanSided.com’s Robert Murray, who originally broke the news of Gershenfeld’s promotion, wrote:

“Gershenfeld, currently the run prevention and catching coordinator with the Yankees, is expected to work heavily with catching and fielding with the franchise. He’s highly regarded within the organization and in league circles and was a key part in improving Austin Wells and others’ receiving behind the plate.”

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More on the New York Yankees This Offseason

New York Yankees president of baseball operations Brian Cashman has decided to stick with manager Aaron Boone for the 2027 season, but Cashman is the one who carries more pressure to make additions/the right free agent decisions this offseason.

The Yankees’ biggest need is perhaps a third base replacement for Ryan McMahon, but the bullpen corps is also a major point of emphasis with a handful of arms now free agents.

As a franchise that is continuously at the forefront of rumors and speculation, expect nothing different this offseason, as the Yankees will surely be tied to all the biggest free agents and trade targets through the winter months.

In other sad New York Yankees news, manager Aaron Boone’s father, Bob Boone, sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 78.