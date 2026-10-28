New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Astros’ 2X All-Star for Will Warren, 2 Prospects

There has been some chatter among those who follow the New York Yankees closely that the team could be looking to land Houston Astros’ infielder Isaac Paredes in a blockbuster trade this offseason to replace Ryan McMahon.

The Athletics’ Chris Kirschner wrote (about the idea of acquiring Paredes):

“Paredes should be of greater interest to the Yankees,” he noted. “As mentioned, the Yankees’ third-base situation is grim. Paredes may be the best hitter the Yankees could trade for this offseason. He has a career 121 wRC+ and a .342 on-base percentage.”

Now, let’s take a quick look at what the Yankees could offer the Houston Astros in a potential trade to land Paredes.

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What Could Yankees-Astros Trade Package for Isaac Paredes Look Like?

Here is a hypothetical trade idea that could net the New York Yankees infielder Isaac Paredes from the Astros:

Yankees receive: 3B Isaac Paredes

Astros receive: SP Will Warren and prospects Bryce Cunningham + Kyle Carr

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (about the looming Paredes decision for the Astros):

“Houston holds a $13.35MM club option on Paredes. That’s an easy call. The real decision will come this winter when the phone starts ringing. Paredes will have suitors once again given his cost and recent production. The Astros have holes to fill at other spots, plus some financial considerations. Trading Paredes could be the best route to finding some help in the outfield. Outside of a few Cam Smith hot streaks and the sporadic start in left field for Alvarez, Houston struggled mightily to find consistent production on the grass. The free agent market is relatively thin at the position.”

While Paredes may be a big downgrade at third base defensively, he is a huge upgrade offensively. In 2026, Isaac Paredes logged a 4.0 bWAR over 155 total games played at a variety of different positions. He added a batting average of .262 with 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and an OPS+ of 127.

Not to compare, but in a similar number of games, Ryan McMahon’s bWAR was 0.0 in 2026.

So, New York Yankees fans, let me know in the comments if you would think about making this trade with the Astros for Isaac Paredes. It’s two top-15 prospects (pitchers) in the Yankees system, and Will Warren. Warren posted an ERA of 3.92 in 2026 as a mainstay in the Yankees’ rotation.

Perhaps it’s a steep price, but Paredes could be well worth it to add to New York’s everyday lineup.

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