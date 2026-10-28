Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Poach Cubs Slugger in MLB Free Agency

If the Los Angeles Dodgers decide to trade left fielder Teoscar Hernandez this offseason, it will open the door for the front office to bring in a replacement slugger.

One name to watch out for is Chicago Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki, who is set for MLB free agency for the first time since being posted out of Japan.

Suzuki stands out as one of the top outfield free agents this offseason, and after another successful campaign at the plate, several MLB teams will likely be interested in his services.

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Dodgers Urged to Sign Seiya Suzuki

In a recent rumors piece, FanSided.com’s John Perotto named one player that every 2026 playoff team in MLB should sign this offseason to advance to the Fall Classic in 2027, and for the Dodgers, it’s Seiya Suzuki:

“The consensus is that the Dodgers want to open a spot in the lineup for top prospect Josue De Paula and will do so by trading left fielder Teoscar Hernandez. However, there have also been rumblings that the Dodgers want to add a veteran hitter in their attempt to win a third World Series title in four years, and that Suzuki has piqued their interest. Could he be the Hernandez replacement in left field, with De Paula lying in wait as injury insurance?”

Seiya Suzuki batted .270 in 2026 with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and 147 total hits.

For his career (five seasons), Suzuki has clubbed 113 home runs and 142 doubles.

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What is Seiya Suzuki’s Market Value??

Per Spotrac.com, Seiya Suzuki is projected to earn a contract around four years and $107 million.

That is certainly a number that the Los Angeles Dodgers can afford, especially if they offload some contract money off their books this offseason.

However, as noted, Suzuki is likely to have plenty of other suitors, so would LA realistically be able to outbid all of them? That would solely depend on how interested they are in the 32-year-old outfielder.

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