New York Yankees Urged to Sign 344-Home Run Slugger Amid Playoff Run

The New York Yankees are 75-57 entering Thursday’s series finale against the Houston Astros.

They hold the second-best record in the American League and sit just 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead and the top spot in the AL, which would give them home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

With that in mind, many believe an opportunity to get even better emerged late Wednesday night when the Cincinnati Reds placed two-time All-Star Eugenio Suarez and outfielder TJ Friedl on outright waivers, via The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Suarez has hit 344 home runs across his 13-year MLB career and has played for the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.

What This Means for Yankees

New York’s best-case scenario would see both players clear waivers after roughly 48 hours, with the clock already ticking. They would then most likely hit the open market and become free agents where they’d be free to sign anywhere.

However, the Yankees could claim Suarez if they have priority or are the only team to submit a claim. In that scenario, they would take on the remaining $3 million owed to him this season.

The Reds signed Suarez to a one-year deal this offseason after reaching the playoffs last year, but they’re currently 63-71 and have likely played themselves out of the National League postseason picture.

Rosenthal: Eugenio Suarez, TJ Friedl placed on outright waivers by the Reds. The “likelihood” is that both will clear. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 27, 2026

Yankees Urged to Sign Suarez

Almost immediately after news broke that Suárez was available, the Yankees fanbase jumped at the idea of adding another legitimate bat to the lineup.

“Eugenio Suárez, YOU are a NYY,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Get Eugenio Suárez @Yankees.”

Another fan wrote, “Suarez is the perfect player for the Yankees. Strikes out or hits bombs. Cashman is all over this.”

One more fan even crafted a potential lineup featuring Suárez.

“1. Cody Bellinger LF 2. Aaron Judge RF 3. Ben Rice DH 4. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B 5. Eugenio Suarez 3B 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Trent Grisham CF 8. Austin Wells C 9. George Lombard Jr. SS. Cam Schlittler 2. Max Fried 3. Gerrit Cole 4. Carlos Rodon. Go pick up Suarez and let’s win the World Series.”