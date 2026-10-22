Atlanta Braves Will Pay 32-Year-Old Player $15 Million Next Season

The Atlanta Braves will have a busy offseason ahead, and it is expected there to be roster changes within the organization.

As the Braves watch the remainder of the MLB playoffs at home this month, there have been some speculative rumors about catcher Sean Murphy’s security with the team.

Which means it’s a good time to take a look at how much he is set to be paid in the 2027 season, and how that number compares to his performance on the diamond.

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Sean Murphy Set to Earn $15 Million in 2027

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Unless he is traded before the 2027 season, Braves catcher Sean Murphy will earn $15 million.

He signed a six-year, $73 million contract back in 2023, which still has a few years left on it.

Spotrac.com wrote (about Murphy’s contract):

“Sean Murphy signed a 6 year, $73,000,000 contract with the Atlanta Braves, including $73,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $12,166,667. In 2027, Murphy will earn a base salary of $15,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $15,000,000.”

In 2026, Murphy was limited due to injuries. He played in just 33 games and batted .182 with three home runs.

While he’s a solid catcher when healthy, Atlanta has moved on to Drake Baldwin as their primary catcher, and Murphy earning $15 million as a backup is a steep price.

Perhaps Atlanta may want to try to find a trade partner to offload some of that contract, but it would be difficult given Murphy’s recent production.

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Taking a Quick Look at Sean Murphy with the Braves

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves made a trade for Sean Murphy back in 2023.

He was an All-Star with Atlanta during that campaign.

However, he hasn’t been able to stay on the field as much since.

In his last three seasons, Murphy has failed to bat over .200, and play in 100+ games in any season.

While he does still display some slug in his bat, the lack of time on the field makes his services not as worth it.

Since joining the Braves, Murphy carries an OPS+ of 99 (1004 at-bats) with 50 home runs and 148 RBI in 307 games.

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