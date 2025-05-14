Yankees Trade Proposal Sends Future Hall of Famer to Replace Oswaldo Cabrera

The New York Yankees might need to add a third baseman sooner rather than later.

On Monday night at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners, Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a left ankle fracture attempting to score from third base on a fly ball. After successfully scoring the run, Cabrera remained down on the ground in obvious pain.

Members of the training staff from both organizations ran out to assist the 26-year-old. After several minutes, he was taken off the field in an ambulance. The Yankees placed Cabrera on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, but there’s a strong chance he needs several weeks to months to recover.

Yankees Could Explore Trade Market

After Cabrera’s injury, the New York Yankees’ primary option to spend most of the playing time at third base is Oswald Peraza. Veteran DJ LeMahieu came off the injured list on Tuesday and should make his season debut soon.

Even with Peraza and LeMahieu, the Yankees might prefer to find a player outside the organization to fill Cabrera’s void. Empire Sports Media’s Alexander Wilson thinks St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado might be the right man for the job.

“Nolan Areando makes more sense now than ever,” Wilson wrote Tuesday. “The Cardinals’ third baseman is putting up strong early numbers in 2025. He’s slashing .270/.352/.426 with four home runs and 16 RBI. His strikeout rate is just 10.7%. His walk rate is 10.1%. His 117 wRC+ shows he’s producing well above league average. And the defense? Still elite, as expected.”

Arenado’s name was the most popular on the rumor mill this winter after reports revealed he wanted out of St. Louis and to be traded to a contending team.

“There’s just one problem — the contract,” Wilson wrote. “Two years remain, and the price tag will age poorly, possibly fast. But sometimes, when you’re starving, even the overripe fruit starts looking good. That’s where the Yankees might be.”

Should the Yankees Have Faith in LeMahieu at Third Base?

Despite LeMahieu’s established career as an excellent hitter, the last few seasons have not been kind to the 36-year-old.

The former three-time All-Star and former Colorado Rockie hit just .204/.269/.259 with two home runs and a 52 OPS+ in 67 games in 2024, indicating he was 48 percent worse than the average MLB hitter.

“Even his [LeMahieu’s] veteran presence and solid glove can’t offset that kind of offensive decline, wrote Wilson. “It’s just too steep. The Yankees are built to win now. With Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge in the lineup, they can’t waste time.”

Nolan Arenado May Reconsider Trade to Yankees

During the winter, the eight-time MLB All-Star informed the Cardinals of six teams he’d be willing to accept a trade to. The list reportedly included the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox.

Now that Arenado’s teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, is playing first base for the New York Yankees, who are contenders to win the American League East division title, would the third baseman accept a trade to the Bronx?

“There’s also the Goldschmidt factor, “wrote Wilson. “The two are close friends, and that chemistry could spark something inside the clubhouse. “Goldschmidt’s bounce-back has already helped stabilize the lineup. Reuniting him with Arenado could give the Yankees a late-summer surge that puts them over the top.”