Yankees Trade Proposal Replaces Injured Oswaldo Cabrera With 30 HR Threat

The New York Yankees received some devastating news in the form of Oswaldo Cabrera breaking his left ankle on Tuesday. He had started 30 of the Yankees’ first 41 games at third base.

Their next in-house option, the veteran D.J. LeMahieu, is fine in bursts, but he hasn’t played an entire season at third in his career. With Cabrera out for at least a couple of months and most of the lineup outside of Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Paul Goldschmidt struggling, the Pinstripes could use a boost.

Enter Eugenio Suárez, currently with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Suárez has 12 home runs and 28 RBI so far in 2025, and he’s hit at least 30 homers five times in his career, including three of the last four seasons.

Eugenio Suárez Adds Even More to Yankees’ Power

The New York Yankees made their run to the World Series last year on the back of a lot of long balls. Even after free agency (Juan Soto) and injury (Giancarlo Stanton) took away two of their best bats from that stretch, New York continues to club along. Their all-or-nothing approach has resulted in a league-best 74 home runs entering Wednesday’s game.

But while most positions have someone capable of launching the ball out of the yard often – and not just because of the short porches down the lines – Cabrera was an exception. LeMahieu is as well.

It’s fine to have some contact-first guys in the lineup, but right now, that’d involve D.J. having a major turnaround after hitting .243 last year. Suárez is not one for overly high average either, but he was better in that regard last season.

Of course, the question that needs to be answered first is whether or not Arizona would be willing to deal Suárez. They sit at 22-21 early on and are in striking distance of a Wild Card spot. But long-term, they have much to gain from sticking to recent history.

Eugenio Suárez Trade Could Help Arizona Cash Out

The D-Backs have operated on a year-to-year basis ever since they traded Goldschmidt themselves way back in 2018. If things aren’t going well, they don’t particularly buy into full-scale rebuilds, focusing instead on small tweaks to the roster.

Their six-year investment in Corbin Burnes was a rare deviation from that, but a well-warranted one to get an ace below his market value. While Burnes isn’t going anywhere, seven of his teammates – including Suárez – are on expiring deals. Two more have upcoming mutual options.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain atop the division, with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants close behind. It’s shaping up to be a four-way bloodbath. They’re among no less than 11 National League Teams that view themselves as contenders right now.

Pulling out of that grind and into a seller’s market should allow them to get great value for many of their soon-to-be free agents. Then, when Jordan Montgomery’s bad contract comes off the books this offseason, they can reinvest it all for another deep playoff push.

The New York Yankees would likely need to part with a ranked prospect or two to get this deal done, but if it gets them back to the Fall Classic, few people would second-guess it.