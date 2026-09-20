7x MLB All-Star Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Yankees won the first game by a score of 9-2 (on Friday).

Paul Goldschmidt had one hit, one walk and two runs.

He was not in the lineup for Saturday’s 5-3 loss.

Goldschmidt also remains out of the lineup on Sunday.

7x MLB All-Star Will Be A Yankees Free Agent

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Goldschmidt will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

He is being paid $4 million for the 2026 season.

If Goldschmidt wants to keep playing, it’s hard to imagine a world where the Yankees would not want him.

It’s also fair to wonder if any other teams would have interest.

In addition to being an incredible veteran in the clubhouse, the 39-year-old is still a very productive player.

Goldschmidt is batting .253 with 85 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 102 games this year.

Looking At The Rest Of Goldschmidt’s Career

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Diamondbacks.

From 2013-18, Goldschmidt made five straight trips to the All-Star Game.

Following Arizona, Goldschmidt had another strong run with the St. Louis Cardinals (2019-24).

He made another trip to the All-Star Game (and won the 2022 National League MVP Award).

Looking At New York Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-65 record in 154 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.