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7x MLB All-Star Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Yankees won the first game by a score of 9-2 (on Friday).

Paul Goldschmidt had one hit, one walk and two runs.

He was not in the lineup for Saturday’s 5-3 loss.

Goldschmidt also remains out of the lineup on Sunday.

7x MLB All-Star Will Be A Yankees Free Agent

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees warms up on deck during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Goldschmidt will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

He is being paid $4 million for the 2026 season.

If Goldschmidt wants to keep playing, it’s hard to imagine a world where the Yankees would not want him.

It’s also fair to wonder if any other teams would have interest.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

In addition to being an incredible veteran in the clubhouse, the 39-year-old is still a very productive player.

Goldschmidt is batting .253 with 85 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 102 games this year.

Looking At The Rest Of Goldschmidt’s Career

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Diamondbacks.

From 2013-18, Goldschmidt made five straight trips to the All-Star Game.

GettyNational League All-Star Paul Goldschmidt #44 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on during the 86th MLB All-Star Game at the Great American Ball Park on July 14, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following Arizona, Goldschmidt had another strong run with the St. Louis Cardinals (2019-24).

He made another trip to the All-Star Game (and won the 2022 National League MVP Award).

Looking At New York Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-65 record in 154 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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7x MLB All-Star Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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