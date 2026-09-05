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New York Yankees Announce Big Paul Goldschmidt News for Padres Game

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New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
Getty
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees is congratulated in the dugout after connecting for a sacrifice fly RBI during the eighth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will be looking to get back in the win column during their Saturday game against the Padres. They fell to San Diego in their most recent game by a 3-2 final score.

The Yankees are making some notable changes to their batting order against the Padres, and this includes a big one with Paul Goldschmidt.

New York Yankees Announce Big Paul Goldschmidt News

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Yankees have revealed their batting order for their game against the Padres, and it features a big change with Goldschmidt. After not starting in New York’s most recent game against the Padres, he is set to be their leadoff hitter on Saturday.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Padres.

Paul Goldschmidt 1B

Cody Bellinger LF

Amed Rosario 2B

Ben Rice DH

Heliot Ramos RF

George Lombard Jr. SS

Spencer Jones CF

Jose Caballero 3B

Austin Wells C

Looking at Goldschmidt’s 2026 Season With the Yankees

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Goldschmidt has been a solid veteran player for the Yankees so far this season. In 96 games with the American League East club this campaign, he has posted 18 home runs, 49 RBI, and a .252 batting average. With numbers like these, he has provided New York’s offense with a bit of pop.

Goldschmidt is also entering this game on a bit of a hot streak. Over his last four appearances, the 16-year MLB veteran has gone 5-for-10 at the plate. With numbers like these, he is heating up, and it will be interesting to see if he can keep it going against San Diego.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Announce Big Paul Goldschmidt News for Padres Game

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