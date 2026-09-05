New York Yankees Announce Big Paul Goldschmidt News for Padres Game

The New York Yankees will be looking to get back in the win column during their Saturday game against the Padres. They fell to San Diego in their most recent game by a 3-2 final score.

The Yankees are making some notable changes to their batting order against the Padres, and this includes a big one with Paul Goldschmidt.

New York Yankees Announce Big Paul Goldschmidt News

The Yankees have revealed their batting order for their game against the Padres, and it features a big change with Goldschmidt. After not starting in New York’s most recent game against the Padres, he is set to be their leadoff hitter on Saturday.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Padres.

Paul Goldschmidt 1B

Cody Bellinger LF

Amed Rosario 2B

Ben Rice DH

Heliot Ramos RF

George Lombard Jr. SS

Spencer Jones CF

Jose Caballero 3B

Austin Wells C

Looking at Goldschmidt’s 2026 Season With the Yankees

Goldschmidt has been a solid veteran player for the Yankees so far this season. In 96 games with the American League East club this campaign, he has posted 18 home runs, 49 RBI, and a .252 batting average. With numbers like these, he has provided New York’s offense with a bit of pop.

Goldschmidt is also entering this game on a bit of a hot streak. Over his last four appearances, the 16-year MLB veteran has gone 5-for-10 at the plate. With numbers like these, he is heating up, and it will be interesting to see if he can keep it going against San Diego.