New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Makes Brutally Honest Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees lost by a score of 6-4.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with four strikeouts, as his slump at the plate continued.

Goldschmidt Makes Brutally Honest Statement

After the game, Goldschmidt made a very honest statement when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Goldschmidt: “I wish I had an answer for you. Obviously the performance tonight especially was terrible. I mean I would like to try to be more positive than that but you strike out four times and there’s guys on base just really just a bad performance and last night was the same… I’ll be ready to go tomorrow and in every game but there’s no excuses I have not played well.”

Play

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

He has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 seasons.

Right now, the 38-year-old is batting .261 with 59 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 31 runs and one stolen base in 64 games.

Social Media On Goldschmidt’s Struggles

Here’s what people were saying about Goldschmidt:

@eyyankees: “Bellinger and Goldschmidt are supposed to be staples in this lineup and look completely lost out there. The Yankees once again are limping to the all star break.”

Chris Kirschner: “Paul Goldschmidt and José Caballero are 0-for-8 today with 8 strikeouts.”

@Gruntbaseball: “I understand slumps happen all the time in baseball. But what happened to Paul Goldschmidt is one of the biggest swings ive ever seen. Went from MVP caliber to Austin Wells caliber instantly”