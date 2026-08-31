Yankees Announce Decision on 6-Foot-4 Pitcher Before Angels Series

The Yankees solidified their position in the American League’s top wild-card spot with a 16-1 drubbing of the Boston Red Sox, the team closest to New York in the standings, at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

The Yankees now fly to the West Coast for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, the team with the worst record in the AL at 52-85.

But first, the Yankees announced a decision that came as welcome news to a 22-year-old pitching prospect in their farm system.

Danny Flatt spent Sunday morning as a member of the Florida Complex League Yankees. By that afternoon, he was pulling on a Hudson Valley Renegades uniform for a High-A debut that came with his sudden promotion.

The Yankees assigned the 6-foot-4, 190-pound right-hander to Hudson Valley on Aug. 30, and he was on a mound against the Brooklyn Cyclones that same night. The quick promotion was triggered by an injury elsewhere in the Renegades rotation, and it leaves open the question of how long Flatt sticks at the High-A level.

Danny Flatt’s Emergency Call to Hudson Valley

The Renegades had just placed left-hander Franyer Herrera on the injured list, and Flatt got the assignment as a fill-in, according to NYY Prospects on social media. He threw three shutout innings in his first look at the level, a clean line that at least answered the immediate question of whether he belonged.

Flatt had only been reassigned to the FCL Yankees from Low-A Tampa five days earlier, on Aug. 25, according to the Yankees’ official transaction log. He’ll wear No. 25 in Hudson Valley.

Flatt’s journey to affiliated ball started in Summerville, South Carolina, where he pitched at Pinewood Prep before transferring to P27 Academy to finish his education online and pitch in the National Academies Association conference. He was a late bloomer physically, a low-80s arm as an underclassman who reached 95 mph by his senior year, a jump that got him noticed by the Yankees, who drafted Flatt in the 14th round, 432nd overall, in 2023.

“It all happened really fast,” Flatt said shortly after signing his $150,000 bonus, according to the Post and Courier. “There wasn’t really any hype around it. If I’m being honest, I wasn’t a really big name anywhere when I left Summerville.”

Flatt’s Injury History and Yankees Outlook

Flatt’s minor league career has been defined as much by the injured list as by his innings. Tampa placed him on the 7-day IL on May 27, 2025, then shifted him to the 60-day IL barely two weeks later. He didn’t return until that November, missing most of the second half of the season. The Yankees have not publicly detailed the injury.

The shuttling continued into 2026. Tampa put him back on the 7-day IL that April, and since then he has bounced between the FCL and Low-A twice before Sunday’s High-A jump. Across that stretch, his numbers have been uneven — a 5.48 ERA over four starts back at Tampa this year, with a career walk rate that has hovered around five per nine innings in full-season ball.

For his career, Flatt is 5-9 with a 4.97 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP across 34 games, 26 of them starts, striking out 102 batters in 114 innings, according to Baseball Savant’s minor league tracker. The strikeout stuff has generally shown up when he’s healthy. Throwing enough strikes to stay in the rotation is the element that’s lagged.