Yankees Warned For Holding ‘Bullpen Tryouts’ Before Crucial Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees have been warned by a top MLB insider about holding what were described as “bullpen tryouts” as they prepare for a crucial series against the rival Boston Red Sox.

But with the Red Sox looming and little margin for error, the warning raises a bigger question about whether New York can afford to keep experimenting.

Michael Fulmer, cut loose by the Angels on Sunday, revealed the pattern Wednesday. He had been warming with the score tied in the seventh against the Houston Astros and then entered the eighth in what manager Aaron Boone admitted was an unavoidable trial by fire.

Fulmer had only just signed with New York and was ticketed for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre until Fernando Cruz’s morning MRI changed the plan. He was “coming in regardless” once the bullpen needed length in a high-leverage spot, Boone said, according to The Athletic‘s Brendan Kuty. Fulmer entered with a 7-3 lead and retired Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes and Jose Altuve in order.

“Welcome to the Yankees. I threw you in there against Yordan, Paredes and Altuve right out of the gate,” Boone told Fulmer afterward. Fulmer’s answer was pretty straightforward.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.

“It’s late August, and the Yankees are essentially holding bullpen tryouts,” warned The Athletic reporter Brendan Kuty in a Thursday morning social media post. “They may not have any other choice, but it’s a dangerous proposition as they fight for first place in the AL East and to keep the Red Sox behind them.”

Yankees’ Bullpen Crisis Deepens With Cruz Injury

Cruz landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), discovered a day after he allowed a two-run homer to Jeremy Peña. Boone said Tommy John surgery is “on the table,” a diagnosis that likely ends Cruz’s season.

Cruz was one of New York’s most reliable relievers through the season’s first half, posting a 2.25 ERA before the All-Star break. He faded badly afterward, his ERA climbing to 5.52 over his final 17 appearances. He finishes at 3.13 across 61 games.

In addition, Kervin Castro moved to the 60-day injured list this week with elbow neuritis and is weighing surgery. Angel Chivilli remains out with an elbow issue but has resumed throwing. Ryan Weathers has been sidelined since Sunday with a flexor strain. Clarke Schmidt, still recovering from Tommy John surgery, isn’t expected back for at least a couple more weeks.

Cruz became the 17th Yankee to land on the injured list this season, and the second Yankee on the injured list in four days after Weathers.

Yankees Weigh Bullpen Issues Against Playoff Push

New York still trusts its top three: closer David Bednar, setup man Paul Blackburn and left-hander Brent Headrick. Boone leaned on that group again Wednesday, pulling Blackburn after one inning to protect his workload following a career-high 51 appearances.

“We’ve got to take care of them, too,” Boone said.

Behind that trio, Fulmer, Justin Topa and minor-league signee Eli Morgan remain largely unproven in high-leverage innings. New York passed on bullpen help at the Aug. 3 trade deadline, instead shipping out relievers Camilo Doval, Jake Bird and Yovanny Cruz. General manager Brian Cashman said the front office “engaged trying to upgrade” the relief corps but ultimately balked.

New York carries a 75-57 record into Thursday, 3½ games behind Tampa Bay in the American League East and holding the top wild-card position 2½ games ahead of Boston. A four-game series against the Red Sox opens Friday, including a Saturday doubleheader — exactly the test Wednesday’s bullpen audition will face heading into October.