Recent New York Yankees Pitcher Has A New Job Following Retirement

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 5-3 victory on Friday night.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “With Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells homering in the 9th, the #Yankees beat the #Nationals, 5-3. I guess you could say some lefties saw their approval ratings go up in DC tonight.”

Recent Yankees Pitcher Has A New Job

Ahead of their series with the Nationals, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher had landed a new job.

John Brophy wrote: “Former Yankees reliever Nick Burdi becomes Louisville’s Director of Pitching.”

Burdi had recently retired from the MLB after six seasons.

@Lvillebsblalum wrote (on May 25): “Nick Burdi has retired from professional baseball Burdi, a 2014 2nd round pick by Minnesota, spent parts of six seasons in Major League Baseball with PIT, CHC, NYY, and BOS Burdi pitched in five games in Triple-A this season for the Syracuse Mets before announcing retirement”

Looking At Burdi’s Career

Burdi played the first three seasons of his career with Pittsburgh Pirates.

He then spent one season each (with the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox).

In 2024, the 33-year-old went 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 12 games for the Yankees.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post had written (on September 7, 2024): “Nick Burdi and Phil Bickford have been designated for assignment. The Yankees needed to open two spots on the 40-man roster for Schmidt and Hamilton to return off the 60-day IL.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Saturday’s game as the second-place team in the American League East with a 52-42 record in 94 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 29-22 in 51 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

After the All-Star break, they will return home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers.