2-Year New York Yankees Player Is Still An MLB Free Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Billy McKinney #57 of the New York Yankees reacts while running to first during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Astros won 9-7. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
GettyBilly McKinney #57 of the New York Yankees runs home to score a run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot park on August 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
McKinney was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
He made his MLB debut for the Yankees in 2018.
Following two games with the team, he went on to spend part of three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.
GettyBilly McKinney #28 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during a MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 25, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
He returned to the Yankees in 2023, appearing in 48 games.
After his second stint with the franchise, he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2024 season (before the Rangers in 2025).
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 09: Billy McKinney #57 and Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrate after a home run in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Over 327 career games, McKinney is batting .209 with 180 hits, 34 home runs, 89 RBI’s, 114 runs and four stolen bases.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx).They had lost by a score of 5-3 on Friday (before Saturday’s game was rained out).The Yankees were able to bounce back on Sunday, winning by a score of 6-1.2-Year New York Yankees Player Is Still A Free AgentWith the season well […]
2-Year New York Yankees Player Is Still An MLB Free Agent