2-Year New York Yankees Player Is Still An MLB Free Agent

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx).

They had lost by a score of 5-3 on Friday (before Saturday’s game was rained out).

The Yankees were able to bounce back on Sunday, winning by a score of 6-1.

2-Year New York Yankees Player Is Still A Free Agent

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player still remains a free agent.

Billy McKinney is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He appeared in six games for the Texas Rangers last year (and was released over the offseason).

Looking At McKinney

McKinney was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut for the Yankees in 2018.

Following two games with the team, he went on to spend part of three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 31-year-old then had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics.

He returned to the Yankees in 2023, appearing in 48 games.

After his second stint with the franchise, he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2024 season (before the Rangers in 2025).

Over 327 career games, McKinney is batting .209 with 180 hits, 34 home runs, 89 RBI’s, 114 runs and four stolen bases.