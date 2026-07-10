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New York Yankees Player Makes 7-Word Post Before Nationals Series

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Max Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees runs to first base on a bunt in the second inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday (and split the series 2-2).

New York Yankees Player Makes 7-Word Post

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Nationals, Max Schuemann made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “In the concrete jungle w my homies”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ryan McMahon: “Ox”

Bryce Whitlow: “Bro is pretty good”

@coachmeegzcf: “Absolute DAWG! LFG Schue!”

@challett13: “You’re an integral piece to our team👏👏”

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

@dsantoro22: “Best player to ever touch a baseball”

@gavan_giampietro: “Tuffest 2026 Yankee bench player🔥🔥”

@trey4784: “Thanks for being a reliable member of the team”

@nickypalaz_dagoat: “Schuuueeee. We love you.”

Looking At Schuemann

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Schuemann was picked in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Athletics.

Yankees PR wrote (on February 9): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Max Schuemann from the Athletics in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Luis Burgos.”

He has been a solid addition to the team’s bench.

Right now, the 29-year-old is batting .240 with 12 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 16 runs and three stolen bases in 30 games.

Yankees Right Now

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Friday’s series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 51-42 record in 93 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 28-22 in 50 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

After the All-Star break, they will return home to host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 17 in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Player Makes 7-Word Post Before Nationals Series

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