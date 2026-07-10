New York Yankees Player Makes 7-Word Post Before Nationals Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday (and split the series 2-2).

New York Yankees Player Makes 7-Word Post

Ahead of their series with the Nationals, Max Schuemann made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “In the concrete jungle w my homies”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ryan McMahon: “Ox”

Bryce Whitlow: “Bro is pretty good”

@coachmeegzcf: “Absolute DAWG! LFG Schue!”

@challett13: “You’re an integral piece to our team👏👏”

@dsantoro22: “Best player to ever touch a baseball”

@gavan_giampietro: “Tuffest 2026 Yankee bench player🔥🔥”

@trey4784: “Thanks for being a reliable member of the team”

@nickypalaz_dagoat: “Schuuueeee. We love you.”

Looking At Schuemann

Schuemann was picked in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Athletics.

Yankees PR wrote (on February 9): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Max Schuemann from the Athletics in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Luis Burgos.”

He has been a solid addition to the team’s bench.

Right now, the 29-year-old is batting .240 with 12 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 16 runs and three stolen bases in 30 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Friday’s series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 51-42 record in 93 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 28-22 in 50 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

After the All-Star break, they will return home to host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 17 in the Bronx.