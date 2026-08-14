3 Yankees Stars Are Nearing Returns—and One Roster Spot Could Trigger a Chain Reaction

The New York Yankees have spent weeks waiting for reinforcements. Now the most difficult part may be deciding who moves when those players return.

Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, and Carlos Rodón are progressing from injuries, although the club has not announced activation dates. MLB’s official Yankees injury tracker says Bellinger recently ran the bases at approximately 90% of his top speed, Stanton has continued baserunning work, and Rodón threw 4.1 scoreless innings in his second rehabilitation start. Those are encouraging developments, but each return creates a separate roster squeeze.

Bellinger may present the first decision. A New York Post roster analysis identified him as the injured position player closest to returning, potentially as soon as next week. That timetable remains a report, not an official Yankees announcement.

Bellinger and Stanton Could Reshape the Lineup

If Bellinger returns first, New York must determine how to divide outfield opportunities among him, Trent Grisham, Spencer Jones, and deadline addition Heliot Ramos. Jones has supplied the needed impact, while Ramos was acquired partly to face left-handed pitching. Neither player has been publicly designated as the corresponding move. The Yankees could option a player, reduce someone’s role, or build a matchup-based rotation.

Stanton’s eventual activation creates another puzzle. The Yankees would use Stanton primarily as the designated hitter while continuing to rotate Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, and Luis García Jr. through the lineup. First base alone cannot resolve the logjam. If Stanton cannot play defense regularly, manager Aaron Boone must now choose between giving him everyday at-bats and using him selectively to preserve opportunities for more versatile players.

Roster mechanics will matter as much as reputation. Young players may have minor-league options available, while veterans could require a reduced role rather than a simple demotion. The Yankees also must preserve enough defensive coverage for late innings and enough bench flexibility to handle matchups. That is why the eventual corresponding transactions may reveal more about Boone’s October priorities than any single lineup card once October arrives.

The Yankees should not include Aaron Judge in the same immediate-return group. The tracker says his rib has not completely healed and that he has not resumed swinging as of the latest update. His recovery will create another major decision later, but Bellinger and Stanton appear further along.

Rodón’s Return Could Push a Starter Aside

Rodón’s rehabilitation outing may have been his final minor-league test. He allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out seven, according to the Aug. 13 affiliate recap. If he is activated, the Yankees could briefly use six starters, pair him with another pitcher, or remove someone from the rotation.

Ryan Weathers and Will Warren are the most obvious names affected, but New York has announced no demotion or bullpen move. Performance, rest, and Rodón’s workload will influence the call.

The Yankees wanted this depth. They may soon have it. The surprise is that getting healthier will require choices nearly as consequential as surviving the injuries.