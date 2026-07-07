New York Yankees Podcast Floats Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Trade Idea

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez is expected to be one of the top trade candidates this summer.

Arraez, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants in the offseason, is hitting .325/.362/.459 (124 wRC+) with four home runs, 19 doubles and seven triples over 85 games this season. He has also improved defensively, recording 10 Outs Above Average over 712 1/3 innings. For reference, Arraez had -36 OAA at second base before this season.

ESPN’s Buster Olney believes that Arraez would be a good fit for the Yankees in a deadline trade. The problem is, New York already has a second baseman: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees Podcast Host Jomboy Floats Jazz Chisholm Jr. Trade Idea

Jomboy didn’t say the Yankees should trade Chisholm, but suggested that dealing the second baseman would be the only way New York could clear a spot to acquire Arraez.

“If Arraez is available… That’s a weird one for me,” Jomboy said. “Because I don’t know how it works out… They don’t have room for him on the field. They’d have to also move Jazz.”

Luis Arraez is an interesting trade option for the Yankees, but they would probably have to trade Jazz Chisholm Jr. to make it work pic.twitter.com/S3EHWaCebx — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 7, 2026

Would moving Chisholm to clear space for an Arraez trade be worth it for New York?

Arraez has undoubtedly been a better hitter than Chisholm this season. The Yankees second baseman is hitting a poor .223/.307/.393 (97 wRC+) in 86 games this year. OAA likes Chisholm’s defense (+8), but his Defensive Runs Saved (-7) suggests he may not be the best at second base. However, it’s also the same story for Arraez, who has -3 DRS and +10 OAA this year.

As good as Arraez has been this year, New York may be better off holding onto Chisholm. Arraez hasn’t hit the ball hard much at all in 2026, with an 87.2 mph average exit velocity (19th percentile), 0.6% barrel rate (first percentile), and 22.8% hard-hit rate (second percentile). His xwOBA is a lowly .308 (35th percentile), while his wOBA is .351.

Arraez doesn’t strike out much, which may be an undervalued trait in today’s game. Still, most signs point toward the second baseman regressing. Meanwhile, Chisholm’s peripherals aren’t amazing, but he has a strong 10.6% walk rate and 90.7 mph average exit velocity. His baserunning has also been exceptional, with a Baserunning Run Value of +4 (99th percentile).

Yankees Should Keep Chisholm Instead Of Acquiring Arraez

Chisholm has been worth 2.1 fWAR this year despite his regression at the plate. New York should continue with him as the starting second baseman instead of surrendering a highly regarded prospect or two to acquire Arraez.

The Yankees should use their trade chips to acquire a player who plays a position that the team absolutely needs a replacement for, such as catcher. If the Minnesota Twins make Ryan Jeffers available, the Yankees should do whatever it takes to acquire him, rather than using their resources to get Arraez.

After defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night, the Yankees’ record improved to 50-40. As of Tuesday morning, New York trailed Tampa Bay by three games for first place in the American League East.