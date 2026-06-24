MLB World Reacts to Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt’s Homers Against Tarik Skubal

The New York Yankees had a remarkable start to their series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

In one swift hit, 38-year-old slugger Paul Goldschmidt hit a stunning leadoff homer off Tarik Skubal’s pitch, sending the ball to left field.

Shortly after, he did it again.

MLB World Reacts to Goldschmidt’s Feat With Yankees

As expected, social media exploded with excitement from New York fans and the MLB community.

Here’s what people were saying:

@JBB_Media: “Paul Goldschmidt launches a leadoff HR off Tarik Skubal! Goldy is up to a .296 AVG and 13 HR in a storybook 38-year-old season.”

@BaseballWRLD_: “A leadoff home run off the reigning back-to-back AL Cy Young winner. Paul Goldschmidt at age 38 is going to have by far his best season since he won MVP. No words.”

@YankeeLibrarian: “Paul Goldschmidt should be headed to the All-Star Game. He’s this year’s 2022 Albert Pujols. It’s hard to imagine anybody would have seen this coming when the Yankees brought Goldy back. Homering off Tarik Skubal is special stuff…”

@BNightengale: “Paul Goldschmidt has faced Tarik Skubal twice today. he has homered twice. Yankees 2, Tigers 1 (3).”

@CodyStavenhagen: “Paul Goldschmidt has his second career two-HR game against Tarik Skubal.”

Goldschmidt’s 2026 Campaign

In the simplest of terms, Goldschmidt’s performance this season has been a combination of shocking and inspiring.

At 38 years old, he’s on the tail end of his professional career.

But his approach at the plate shows anything but.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .300/.359/.505 with a .883 OPS and 14 home runs through 54 games thus far.

As pointed out by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic via X, Goldschmidt has hit more home runs this season than many of the top names in the Major Leagues.

Now in his 16th year of playing in the big leagues, Goldschmidt is showing flashes of his younger self.

But instead of just flashes, they’re full moments — Goldschmidt is back.

This is only his second year with the Yankees, but welcoming him aboard was perhaps their best decision in recent years.

Smacking two homers in a single game is one thing, but doing so against Detroit’s ace Tarik Skubal is an entirely different feat.

Goldschmidt managed to hit off the famed southpaw twice.