New York Yankees Predicted To Land 7-Year MLB Star Before Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees have found themselves caught up in a swirl of rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Some come with great substance, while others are wishful thinking.

However, one rumor, in particular, seems to have a backing.

New York Yankees Predicted To Land 7-Year MLB Star at Trade Deadline

It’s no secret that analysts and reporters are banking on 29-year-old Ryan Jeffers heading to New York.

Just recently, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN named the Yankees a “best fit” for him, as did Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, who recommended they consider Jeffers.

Now, another prediction has surfaced involving the star catcher, this time from Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report on June 24.

As he detailed, Jeffers is a right-handed player, which would help balance out Austin Well’s left-handed power.

He also identified a potential trade chip to acquire Jeffers — No. 5 prospect Ben Hess.

What Losing Hess Would Entail

As a top-five prospect for New York’s organization, they’d inevitably be losing a potential frontline starter.

This season, he’s been playing in Double-A with a 4.98 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 21.2 innings across nine starts.

During his impressive 2025 campaign, he logged a 3.22 ERA and 139 strikeouts across 103.1 innings of work through 22 starts.

He was selected by the Yankees 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft.

He still has plenty of development to do, but shipping out prospects always brings some element of risk.

Nonetheless, Rymer noted that Hess might be the best option to acquire Jeffers.

What Jeffers Would Bring

There’s no debate regarding whether or not Jeffers would provide the Yankees with a boost.

With a 2026 slash line of .295/.408/.541 with a career-high .949 OPS and seven homers through 37 games, he brings power and consistency to the plate. His right-handed hitting would be a major asset.

Now in his seventh year in Major League Baseball, he has veteran experience while still maintaining young energy.

In 2018, the Twins selected him 59th overall in the second round of the MLB draft.

He went on to make his debut on Aug. 20, 2020, with the ballclub.

Simply put, bringing Jeffers to New York would likely come with a significant reward.

Yankees Right Now

On Tuesday night, New York rallied for a tight 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

The win came just one day after the Yankees were handed a frustrating 5-3 loss at Comerica Park.

With the victory added to their resume, New York is now 47-31 overall. They continue to lead the American League East.

The Tampa Bay Rays trail in second at 43-33 overall.

As for the Tigers, they’re now 34-45, and still sit second-to-last in the American League Central.

There is one more clash scheduled between New York and Detroit, scheduled to commence on Wednesday, June 24, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Following their final clash, the Yankees will head to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox for an exciting four-game series.

New York is looking to widen the gap between itself and their division rivals. Sweeping the series is the fastest way to do so.