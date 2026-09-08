New York Yankees’ Prediction Raises Serious Concerns About Aaron Judge’s Return

The New York Yankees now have Aaron Judge back in their lineup, but uncertainty still looms.

Judge last appeared on May 31 against the Athletics. Months have passed, and the Yankees have had to navigate the summer without him.

As exciting as his long-awaited return is, a former MVP isn’t sold that he will bounce back this year.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge Returns, Former MVP Expresses Concern

Former MLB infielder Joey Votto didn’t hold back when unpacking Judge’s status and where he’s heading.

“I think there’s a pretty good chance he’s not coming back at 100%,” he said, per MLB Now. “The timing is perfect in terms of giving him some runway before the playoffs. In 2012, I injured my knee a couple times, and I came back somewhere around this time, and I found that it was the right amount of time to prepare for our playoff run, but in reality, I probably wasn’t at my best until 2013. So he may not be his best until 2027.”

Votto did offer the utmost praise for Judge, but his realistic outlook might not be too far-fetched.

“This is a common habit of — especially the star players — the players that need to be on the field for their team to be successful, and there’s no question about it, Aaron Judge is the most important player in Major League Baseball. I’ll quietly say I think he’s the greatest hitter of all time,” Votto added. “But if he doesn’t come back, the Yankees, I don’t think, stand any chance going forward, certainly not this year.”

New York fans are likely wincing at his harsh statement, but this is the point in the season in which Judge’s return will either make or break the ballclub — at least this year.

Before his injury, Judge was slashing .248/.375/.533 with a .908 OPS and 17 homers through 59 games.

He has posted 10 doubles and 38 RBIs.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he slashed .331/.457/.688 with a 1.145 OPS and 53 homers through 152 games.

He logged 30 doubles, two triples and 114 RBIs.

Fans may be expecting too much out of the 34-year-old slugger right now. Perhaps he will exceed expectations as he has in the past, but he is carrying an insurmountable amount of weight on his shoulders.

Where the Yankees Currently Stand

New York is riding an 81-62 overall record. This places them second in the AL East, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays at 85-58.

The Boston Red Sox (80-65) aren’t too far back, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays (72-73) and the Baltimore Orioles (70-75).

Overall, the Yankees are fifth in the Major Leagues, trailing the Atlanta Braves (85-59), the Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-57) and the Milwaukee Brewers (89-56).

New York is only a few hours away from kicking off their series opener against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium.

Once this series wraps up, New York will then face the Mets for another three-game homestand.