New York Yankees’ Prediction Shows Missed Opportunity on All-Star Catcher

The MLB trade deadline is nearing, and the New York Yankees still need an upgrade at catcher.

One of the top names circulating in rumors around the organization is Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies.

However, The Athletic released a new prediction that could be concerning for the Yankees.

Yankees Predicted To Miss Out on Hunter Goodman

According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, there’s a chance that the Rockies will extend Goodman. This means watching the 26-year-old catcher land in New York could be off the table this year.

“Maybe it comes before the deadline, maybe after. But Colorado seems keen on building around their best player, not trading him amid a lost season. Goodman could command a franchise-altering haul, given his pre-arb status and monster power numbers,” Blum wrote.

He added, “… Keeping him could be seen as a vote of confidence that new president of baseball ops Paul DePodesta sees genuine building blocks.”

If the Rockies were to let go of Goodman, there’s a very real possibility the Yankees could acquire him. But considering he’s their best and most reliable player for Colorado, cutting him loose would bring significant risk.

But there’s risk for a franchise that could acquire him, too.

As pointed out by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic on July 26, “Teams often are reluctant to acquire catchers in the middle of a season, citing the difficulty of the player learning a new pitching staff. Goodman might be a particular risk. He indeed has regressed in some areas defensively, most notably with his framing.”

At the time of this writing, Goodman’s offensive stat sheet is quite impressive. He’s slashing .260/.331/.557 with a .888 OPS and 31 homers through 98 games.

Thus far, he has posted 16 doubles and 60 RBIs.

Blum’s prediction of Goodman is rather bold. Having said that, the MLB trade deadline is known for its surprises.

Where the Yankees Stand Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

Goodman aside, the rumors have also floated the idea of Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins coming aboard. He’s drawing heavy interest from ballclubs, and the Yankees seem to be in the mix.

Outside of catching, New York’s bullpen could use an upgrade — this is another key area worth monitoring.

Looking at the standings, the Yankees are second in the American League East at 59-46 overall. They are behind the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43).

In the Major Leagues overall, New York is ranked sixth and is still tied with the Chicago Cubs.

The league is led by the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-39), followed by the Milwaukee Brewers (66-39), the Atlanta Braves (62-43) and the Rays.

Up next for the Yankees is their series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, July 26, at 7:40 p.m. ET.

This is a four-game series held at Guaranteed Rate Field. Once this stretch wraps up, New York will head to Wrigley Field to face the Cubs.