New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Prospects for Twins’ Ryan Jeffers

The New York Yankees are steadily being linked to Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, and while the Twins still might hold onto their catcher, it’s time to start thinking about what New York might have to give up for Jeffers, and if it would be worth it to trade for the impending free agent catcher.

With the MLB trade deadline just nine days away, the rumors and speculation surrounding thought-to-be ‘buyers’ like the New York Yankees are at an all-time high.

Recently, New York Yankees reporter/insider Gary Sheffield Jr. revealed his top three Yankees trades he would like to see this deadline, along with trade packages for all three players. The top trade on his list is a deal for the Twins’ Ryan Jeffers.

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MLB Trade Proposal Sends Ryan Jeffers to the Bronx

Ryan Jeffers has returned to the fold for the Minnesota Twins, and he has picked up a hit in his last three games. The same can not be said for the Yankees’ current catcher, Austin Wells, who is not having a pretty season in the stats department.

Per Gary Sheffield Jr., here is the proposed trade he suggests for Ryan Jeffers:

Yankees receive: C Ryan Jeffers

Twins receive: prospects Henry Lalane, Bryce Cunningham, and catcher JC Escarra

“Two players out the Yankees’ top 10 for a slight overpay I overlook to ensure a contact-first solution at the largest position of need at catcher,” Sheffield Jr. wrote.

Across 152 at-bats this season with the Twins, Jeffers is batting .283 with nine home runs, nine doubles, and an OPS+ of 156. The OPS+ mark will almost surely go down with more ABs, but it’s important to note (at least for now) that the OPS+ mark is nearly 100 points higher than Austin Wells’ OPS+ this season.

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New York Yankees Overall Trade Deadline Plans

The New York Yankees may be shifting their focus primarily on just acquiring a catcher to help alleviate some of that pressure off Austin Wells.

Despite some struggles earlier in the year, the Yankees’ bullpen hasn’t been that bad over the past month, and there could be a value add or two, but it feels unlikely that Brian Cashman and company will break the bank to acquire any reliever other than Mason Miller.

Another potential area of need might be infield help and a right-handed hitting outfield bat. With Aaron Judge’s prolonged injury, it’s really unclear if they will return his services this season.

The left side of the Yankees infield hasn’t been very productive this season, and you could really extend that argument to second base as well with Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s down season in the power department.

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