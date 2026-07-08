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New York Yankees Quietly Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-4 loss on Tuesday night.

That said, the series is still tied up at 1-1.

Yankees Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

Getty(L-R) Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, and Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speak before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

During their series with the Rays, the Yankees announced a roster move within their organization.

milb.yankees wrote (via Instagram): “The New York Yankees have promoted unranked prospect RHRP Chris Kean to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from Double-A Somerset! Congrats on the promotion to Triple-A, Chris! @chriskean”

Kean had been in the middle of a strong Double-A season.

He went 1-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 26 games.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “Kean, an undrafted free agent in 2023, has steadily moved up the system and has impressed with his command in the bullpen for Somerset this year. 3.34 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and .223 BAA in 35 innings with 43 strikeouts to just five walks.”

The 24-year-old will be worth watching for Yankees fans, as teams are always in need of pitching depth.

He has been with the organization since 2024.

Yankees Right Now

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 06, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees come into Wednesday night with a 50-41 record in 91 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 27-21 in 48 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Rays for first.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote (after Tuesday’s game): “Yankees lose 6-4 to the Rays. Back to 4 games back in the division. They have struck out a combined 34 times in the first two games of this series. Gerrit Cole vs. Shane McClanahan tomorrow.”

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City.

After two more games against the Rays, the Yankees will visit the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The team has been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, as they still remain without players such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Max Fried.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

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