New York Yankees Quietly Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-4 loss on Tuesday night.

That said, the series is still tied up at 1-1.

Yankees Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

During their series with the Rays, the Yankees announced a roster move within their organization.

milb.yankees wrote (via Instagram): “The New York Yankees have promoted unranked prospect RHRP Chris Kean to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from Double-A Somerset! Congrats on the promotion to Triple-A, Chris! @chriskean”

Kean had been in the middle of a strong Double-A season.

He went 1-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 26 games.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “Kean, an undrafted free agent in 2023, has steadily moved up the system and has impressed with his command in the bullpen for Somerset this year. 3.34 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and .223 BAA in 35 innings with 43 strikeouts to just five walks.”

The 24-year-old will be worth watching for Yankees fans, as teams are always in need of pitching depth.

He has been with the organization since 2024.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Wednesday night with a 50-41 record in 91 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 27-21 in 48 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Rays for first.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote (after Tuesday’s game): “Yankees lose 6-4 to the Rays. Back to 4 games back in the division. They have struck out a combined 34 times in the first two games of this series. Gerrit Cole vs. Shane McClanahan tomorrow.”

After two more games against the Rays, the Yankees will visit the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The team has been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, as they still remain without players such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Max Fried.