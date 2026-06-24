New York Yankees Urged To Reunite With Mets’ Thriving Reliever

At this point in the season, it’s become rather clear that the New York Yankees could use a boost in their bullpen.

While there have been a handful of names floating around for the Yankees to pursue, the speculations get shut down for one reason or another.

However, an underrated name has now surfaced.

Yankees Urged To Consider Reunion With Mets’ Reliever

Baseball writer Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently suggested that New York should consider reuniting with 32-year-old Luke Weaver.

He spent approximately three seasons with the Yankees.

In December 2025, he signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the New York Mets.

Upon acquiring the rising reliever, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Mets’ president of baseball operations David Stearns stated, “Over the past few seasons, Luke has emerged as one of the most reliable leverage relievers in baseball, and we’re excited to add him to our pen. Luke’s stuff, combined with his experience in high-pressure situations in New York, sets him up well for success going forward.”

But with the Mets struggling to perform this year, Weaver might be reflecting on his glory days with the Yankees.

Weaver Has What the Yankees Need

Looking at the right-hander’s 2026 campaign, he owns a 2.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts across 32.0 innings pitched through 30 games.

Overall, since making his MLB debut in August 2016, he’s registered a career 4.64 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP.

He played with the Yankees in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

However, his first season was split between New York, the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners in a chaotic flurry of moves.

During his three-year stint with the Yankees, he recorded a 3.22 ERA and 191 strikeouts across 162.0 innings of work through 129 games.

Since landing with the Mets ahead of this season, Weaver has been thriving on the mound. He’s quickly developed into one of their top stars.

As mentioned by Miller, Weaver’s $22 million deal “shouldn’t be an issue for the deep-pocketed Yankees.”

Pressure Rises As MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

This year, the MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Ballclubs across the nation are already on the hunt for players who will bolster their roster and allow them to enter postseason contention.

Although acquiring Weaver hasn’t exactly been a hot topic for the New York franchise, pursuing him wouldn’t come with much risk.

Bottom line, the Yankees need relievers, and Weaver could seamlessly fit the bill.

Coinidentally, they were in a similar boat last year at the trade deadline.

They needed relievers.

Yankees Right Now

There’s always room to turn up the heat a couple of notches.

But overall, the New York has been quite impressive this year.

Losing top players is never ideal, but the Yankees have young guns who have been stepping up on the mound and at the plate.

Maintaining that momentum will be key as they wrap up their series finale against the Detroit Tigers.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Following the game, the Yankees will then hit the road and head to Fenway Park.

They will take on the Boston Red Sox for a long four-game series.