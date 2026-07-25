Recently Released New York Yankees Pitcher Signs with St. Louis Cardinals

The New York Yankees are currently in a tight AL East divisional race with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game weekend set. The Yanks took game one of their series with the Phillies, and the series will roll along on Saturday evening.

During the Phillies series, a pitcher who was recently in the Yankees organization (and also released by the team) has landed with a new MLB team.

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Peter Strzelecki Signs with St. Louis Cardinals

Per reports from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Peter Strzelecki has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals on a minor league deal.

Peter Strzelecki is familiar with the NL Central, as he’s pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers in his MLB career. He was also brought back to the Brewers system this season before getting cut. He’s been cut twice this year.

On June 18, per Peter Strzelecki’s MLB.com transactions page, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees released the 31-year-old from their organization.

On July 22, he was released from the Brewers organization.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk quickly hit the news of the recent signing, and he wrote (on July 25):

“Strzelecki has a 4.06 ERA and a very strong 28.6% strikeout rate and 4.6% walk rate over 31 combined innings with the Brewers’ and Yankees’ Triple-A clubs in 2026. A .325 BABIP and 14.3% home run rate provide some context for why Strzelecki’s ERA doesn’t match his impressive peripherals, and his lack of minor league options limit his flexibility in being easily added or removed from a 26-man roster.”

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Peter Strzelecki’s MLB Career

Peter Strzelecki has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Cleveland Guardians.

He was a bit of a late bloomer in MLB who did not make his Majors debut until age 27.

Over 83.2 total career innings, he’s posted an ERA of 3.44 with 86 SO.

His last MLB action came in 2024 with Cleveland. He boasted a 2.31 ERA over 11+ innings, which makes it a bit unclear why he’s been MIA for a couple of years now. Perhaps injuries, or the fact that the organizations he was a part of have not needed pitching, but all of Strzelecki’s pitching in the past two seasons has come in the minors.

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