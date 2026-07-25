Massive 5-Player New York Yankees Trade Prediction Lands Nationals’ CJ Abrams to Finally Rid of Anthony Volpe

With the MLB trade deadline just nine days away, the New York Yankees figure to be at the forefront of trade rumors and speculation.

Along with bullpen help and another catcher, another area of need for the New York Yankees could be an infielder.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline proposed a massive 5-player trade that could land Washington Nationals‘ infielder CJ Abrams in New York.

Abrams is suddenly the subject of trade rumors once again after the Nationals have slowly dropped out of the NL playoff picture.

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Should the Yankees Make This Trade?

Making this proposed trade by Christopher Kline could finally, officially, push Anthony Volpe out of the fold.

Here is the full hypothetical deal:

Yankees receive: SS CJ Abrams

Nationals receive: RHP Carlos Lagrange, OF Spencer Jones, SS Stiven Marinez, RHP Mac Heuer

Spencer Jones is definitely the centerpiece of this trade idea, but he’s a player the Yankees should feel comfortable offloading. In his first 70+ MLB at-bats, Jones is hitting .223 with 36 strikeouts, an almost 50% strikeout rate, and he’s viewed as a top trade candidate for the Yankees.

Kline wrote (about the proposed deal):

“With every path to consistent MLB at-bats blocked in New York, Spencer Jones is an obvious trade chip. The 25-year-old lefty has 40-home run potential if he can improve his hit tool. Jones’ long, inaccurate swing mechanics and tendency to fish outside the zone leave him vulnerable to extended cold spells, but he hits the baseball extremely hard. There’d be excitement in D.C. about what Jones and James Wood — two young outfielders with the physiques of old Greek statues — could accomplish.”

As for the others, Carlos Lagrange is considered a promising prospect, but Brian Cashman must be willing to offload top prospects this trade deadline if New York wants to land a top player like CJ Abrams, especially if Aaron Judge might not return.

So, Yankees fans, are you making this trade? Why or why not?

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CJ Abrams’ 2026 Season Thus Far

CJ Abrams is seriously emerging as a top-three shortstop in MLB.

He’s batting .288 this season with 24 home runs, 76 RBI, and 108 hits. Imagine that sweet left-handed swing in Yankee Stadium; it totally plays.

His trade status is still up in the air, but now is actually the best time to offload him because his trade value is at an all-time high, and Washington would avoid having to pay him.

This trade idea, proposed by Kline, is labeled as a ‘realistic’ deal, and it is for the most part, except the Nationals might demand more MLB-ready talent, like perhaps a starter like Will Warren, or a more highly touted prospect like Elmer Rodriguez.

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