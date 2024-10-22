Yankees’ Juan Soto Signing Record Contract ‘Seems Like a Pipe Dream’

All Juan Soto has done during his time with the New York Yankees is prove he’s worthy of a contract over $500 million. The 25-year-old has continued to impress in the postseason, only raising his price.

The Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, and if Soto has a few big moments, that price might only go up.

The question regarding his free agency will be centered around how much money he could get.

According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, Soto’s camp wants to break Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking deal. However, she added that it “seems like a pipe dream” unless he’s willing to take deferrals.

“Multiple people told The Athletic this spring they believe Soto’s camp is after Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking deal. Ohtani’s contract included 97 percent deferrals, but still put his present-day average annual value at roughly $43.78 million, or closer to $46 million when calculated for luxury tax purposes.

“Soto, making $31 million in his final arbitration year, could easily eclipse both those numbers and set a new record, though Ohtani’s overall number of $700 million still seems like a pipe dream unless Soto is willing to accept heavy deferrals. (It’s worth noting that it’s not unheard of for Scott Boras clients to accept heavy deferrals,” Ghiroli wrote on October 22. “Soto’s former teammate Max Scherzer signed a seven-year, $210 million deal before the 2015 season that had record deferrals at the time.)”

Yankees Playoff Run Might Not Play a Factor in Soto’s Decision

Winning often solves everything, as players of Soto’s status want rings. The New York Yankees have a player who could be among the best in Major League Baseball history one day in Soto, and winning multiple World Series would help him reach those heights.

However, according to Ghiroli, if the decision comes between the Yankees and New York Mets, she doesn’t see a scenario where a couple more wins in the playoffs is a factor in him landing with the Yankees instead of the Mets.

“In finally getting to pick his team, Soto isn’t signing up to lose for the foreseeable future — I don’t think the Miami Marlins or Chicago White Sox could pay him enough, even if both very unlikely suitors decided to. But the other team expected to be a major player for Soto, the Steve Cohen-owned New York Mets? Well, they just had a heck of a run, finishing two wins shy of playing the Yankees.

“Soto loves New York; he has family in the area and his parents can easily fly from the Dominican Republic to stay with him,” Ghiroli wrote. “If it truly is a two-team race for Soto’s services — and with him preferring the East Coast and the big money involved, it very well could be — it’s tough to imagine a scenario where a few more October wins play a tangible role in distinguishing the Yankees from the Mets.”

Yankees Will Focus on Task on Hand

Before the New York Yankees front office can think about Soto’s free agency, they have to take care of the opportunity they have in the World Series.

This is the first time the Yankees have made the World Series since 2009, a surprise for an organization that’s found the success they have.

While focusing on the goal needs to be their priority, it’s tough to ignore that this could be their best chance of winning a World Series in the foreseeable future. If Soto were to leave in free agency, the Yankees likely wouldn’t be as good of a team next year.