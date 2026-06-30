New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury To Red-Hot Hitter In Organization

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will look to break out of their slump when they host the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 7-3 loss (to the Tigers) on Monday.

New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury

While the MLB team has been struggling, Garrett Martin (who is on a Minor League deal) has been on a hot-streak.

He recently got called up to Triple-A after hitting 21 home runs (in Double-A).

Somerset Patriots wrote (on June 20): “Congratulations to Garrett Martin on being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre!🙌🏻 Martin leads all Yankees minor leaguers with 21 home runs and 54 RBIs.”

However, it’s now been announced that Martin has been placed on the injured list.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on Monday): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • OF Garrett Martin placed on the 7-Day Injured List • C J.C. Escarra optioned by NY post-game on 6/25 and has reported to SWB”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@_yankeesource: “You gotta be kidding me WHY”

Cai Rogers: “Garrett Martin has been on fire since his recent promotion to Triple-A Scranton, so tough to see for him Martin smacked 2 doubles and 3 homers while posting a .874 OPS over his first 8 games in AAA Hope it’s a short stint for the slugger🙌”

Conor Foley: “OF Garrett Martin lands on the RailRiders’ injured list”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-36 record in 84 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-16 in 38 games at home).

Following two more games with the Tigers, the Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “Final: Tigers 7, Yankees 3 Casey Mize was dominant over seven innings. The Yankees have lost five straight games. They’ve gone four straight games with three or fewer hits. That’s the longest streak in team history and the longest in MLB since 2010, according to @ESPNInsights.”

The Yankees are coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park (in four games).