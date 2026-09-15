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New York Yankees Make Massive Scouting Changes per MLB Insider

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Hal Steinbrenner
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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner speaks during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

In a recent report by Francys Romero of Beisbolfr.com, the New York Yankees are making a plethora of changes in their international scouting department.

For those who are unaware, each MLB organization has a large employee base of international scouts who are typically stationed in different parts of the world to identify the young, promising talents that countries have to offer.

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New York Yankees Reveal Dismissal of Five International Scouts

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK – JULY 18: Hal Steinbrenner, son of late owner George Steinbrenner, looks on as the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays on July 18, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Rays 9-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In Romero’s report, he indicates that five international scouting employees have been dismissed as part of a first wave of dismissals.

He wrote (via X.com):

“The Yankees plan to revamp their international scouting department and have already made five dismissals in recent days, according to industry sources. Among the scouts not being retained are Jose Sabino and Arturo Peña Jr. (Cibao Area Scout, DR), Moises Brito (Santo Domingo Area Scout), Miguel Mojica (Video Assistant) and Jose Gavidia (Venezuela Supervisor).”

It’s a very interesting development, and perhaps more details may surface on why the Yankees feel the need to make wholesale changes in the scouting department.

It’s possible that the Yankees whiffing on international signee Wandy Assigen has something to do with the revamp process.

Forbes.com’s Peter Chawaga wrote (about the Yankees’ new director of international scouting Mario Garza):

“Mario Garza has been named the club’s new director of international scouting … replacing longtime head Donny Rowland after he was let go earlier this offseason,” Greg Joyce reported for the New York Post. “After dismissing Rowland following 15 years on the job, the Yankees lost out on one of the top prospects in the current signing class, shortstop Wandy Asigen, who backed out of his agreement and instead signed with the (New York) Mets.”

 

Again, this is a report that will be important to keep an eye on to see if the organization decides to make any more changes.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Make Massive Scouting Changes per MLB Insider

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