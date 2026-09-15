Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Jameson Taillon Announces Tough Injury News Amid Playoff Push

Well, after trading for pitcher Jameson Taillon earlier this season, it appears that the Toronto Blue Jays won’t get much out of their acquisition.

On Tuesday, amid their series with the Detroit Tigers, Jameson Taillon revealed a tough piece of injury news regarding his status for the remainder of the season.

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Blue Jays Pitcher Jameson Taillon Won’t Pitch Again This Season

It had already been kinda known that Jameson Taillon would likely NOT pitch again this season, but speaking with Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi, Taillon confirmed the news that he will not pitch again in 2026.

It’s a pretty tough development for the Blue Jays in the sense that they traded for Taillon but were only able to receive 10 innings from him, and Taillon is set for free agency following the season.

Davidi wrote (via X.com):

Jameson Taillon, still seeking clarity on his elbow, is seeing Dr. Keith Meister in Texas next Tuesday, he told @thehazelmae and me. Taillon said “my season is over” but is “hopeful it’s not anything super-major, maybe an injection or two and a good off-season rehabbing and I’ll be in a good spot to build up.”

Since his season is over, Taillon will finish the 2026 season with an uninspiring 5.65 ERA over 86 innings and 76 strikeouts.

In the 10 innings with the Jays, Taillon allowed four earned runs (two home runs), and walked 5 batters.

It will be interesting to see what his free-agent market looks like after the poor seasons and piling injuries.

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Taking a Quick Look at the Toronto Blue Jays Right Now…

As of Tuesday, September 15, the Toronto Blue Jays are 1.0 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.

It was a tough loss that the Blue Jays endured on Monday evening, but Cleveland is also taking part in a tough series with the Chicago White Sox.

Toronto’s overall record is 75-76, and they are 5-5 in the last 10 games.

The MLB season has about two weeks remaining, and teams like the Blue Jays are partaking in the more important games on the calendar due to their quest to defend their AL Pennant in October.