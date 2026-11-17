According to reports by Francys Romero of Beisbol.com, the New York Yankees are expected to select the contract of their No. 3 overall prospect, Carlos Lagrange, and add him to the 40-man roster.

There have been several roster transactions this afternoon, and a large number of them are in regard to MLB organizations protecting their top prospects from the Rule-5 Draft, which is standard procedure.

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Yankees to Select Carlos Lagrange

Lagrange, 23, is thought to be one of the most promising arms in the New York Yankees’ farm system, and with a 100+ MPH fastball/wipeout slider, it’s no surprise why that is.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (about Lagrange):

“Lagrange made the jump to Triple-A this past season. He struck out opponents at a near-30% clip, a skill he’s shown consistently in the minors. He had an 11.6% walk rate, also something he’s shown throughout his pro career. A spike in homers contributed to a 4.48 ERA. The final 2026 line wasn’t amazing, but Lagrange showcased the stuff that has long intrigued scouts. The righty sat at 99 mph with his four-seamer. His sinker was right up there at 98.3 mph. Lagrange also throws a hard slider and a firm changeup, both of which average above 90 mph. He rounds out the arsenal with a mid-80s sweeper.”

Per his MLB.com prospect bio, here is some more information on Lagrange:

“Lagrange improved his fastball command as well as his overall control last season, though his walk rate jumped from 7 percent in High-A to 15 percent at Double-A. His heater and slider have gotten hammered this year when he hasn’t located them well. He’s 6-foot-7 but doesn’t create notable extension in his upright delivery, and he has such a quick arm and long limbs that he doesn’t always keep them in sync. He has the stuff to pitch in the front of a rotation if he can continue to add polish.”

In addition to Lagrange getting his contract selected, OF Garrett Martin and LHP Kyle Carr have also been added to the 40-man roster, protecting them from the Rule-5 draft as well.

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