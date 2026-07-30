New York Yankees Reportedly Having Trade Discussions For 2x World Series Champ

On Thursday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Yankees lost by a score of 2-1.

They split the four-game series.

Yankees Reportedly Having Trade Discussions

During Thursday’s game, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that the Yankees are among several teams in trade talks with the Los Angeles Angels.

Romero wrote: “The Angels are engaged in active trade talks with several teams, including the Yankees, according to sources. Jo Adell and Jorge Soler are two names that could be on the move in the coming hours, per sources.”

Looking At Soler

Soler is in the middle of his 13th MLB season (and second with the Angels).

Before the Angels, the two-time World Series Champion also had stints with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants.

In 2023, Soler made the MLB All-Star Game (with Miami).

Looking At Adell

Adell was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven years of his career with the Angels.

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .244 with 101 hits, 16 home runs, 62 RBIs, 46 runs and three stolen bases in 108 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now