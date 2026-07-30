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New York Yankees Reportedly Having Trade Discussions For 2x World Series Champ

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Yankees lost by a score of 2-1.

They split the four-game series.

Yankees Reportedly Having Trade Discussions

GettyJorge Soler #12 of the Los Angeles Angels trots around the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on July 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

During Thursday’s game, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that the Yankees are among several teams in trade talks with the Los Angeles Angels.

Romero wrote: “The Angels are engaged in active trade talks with several teams, including the Yankees, according to sources. Jo Adell and Jorge Soler are two names that could be on the move in the coming hours, per sources.”

Looking At Soler

GettyJorge Soler #12 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts to his two run double, to take a 2-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals, during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Soler is in the middle of his 13th MLB season (and second with the Angels).

Before the Angels, the two-time World Series Champion also had stints with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants.

In 2023, Soler made the MLB All-Star Game (with Miami).

Looking At Adell

GettyJo Adell #7 of the Los Angeles Angels is congratulated by teammates after he hit a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on July 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Adell was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven years of his career with the Angels.

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .244 with 101 hits, 16 home runs, 62 RBIs, 46 runs and three stolen bases in 108 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Reportedly Having Trade Discussions For 2x World Series Champ

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