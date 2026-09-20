New York Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge Diagnosis Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

After watching star slugger Aaron Judge return to the plate, fans hoped he’d help the New York Yankees as they wrap up their regular season.

But now, he’s back on the IL, and new details have emerged.

Yankees Provide Latest Aaron Judge Update

According to MLB analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the 34-year-old outfielder has been diagnosed with a “soleus strain which is a strain of the deeper calf muscle underneath the gastrocnemius.”

He added, “Typical recovery is 2-6 weeks. Soleus strains often times linger because it’s the muscle that works every time you stand/walk etc. Yanks have not shared the grade.”

Since returning to the plate on Sept. 8, he’s appeared in seven games.

He played in two against the Colorado Rockies, three against the New York Mets and two against the Minnesota Twins.

His last appearance was on Sept. 16.

This season, he’s slashing .241/.360/.511 with an .871 OPS and 18 homers through 66 games.

He logged 10 doubles and 41 RBIs.

For reference, by the end of his 2025 campaign, he was slashing .331/.457/.688 with a 1.145 OPS and 53 home runs through 152 games,

He logged 30 doubles, two triples and 114 RBIs.

Having been sidelined again, Judge recently spoke with the media and weighed in on the situation.

“I’d like to be back by the postseason,” he said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com on Sept. 19. “That’s definitely the plan. [It’s the] 10-day IL, so the 10th day is probably the last game of the season. So we’ll see. I’ve got really no answers for you on any timeline or anything like that.”

This isn’t Judge’s first time grappling with a strain before, but he notes this particular incident is a “bit more difficult.

Snapshot of Where the Yankees Stand Right Now

The New York Yankees currently have an 89-65 overall record.

They are trailing the Tampa Bay Rays (94-60), but sit above the Boston Red Sox (84-71), the Toronto Blue Jays (76-79) and the Baltimore Orioles (75-80).

Looking at FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, the Yankees have a 2.8% chance of winning their division and a 6.8% chance of winning the World Series.

New York is gearing up for its series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The series is tied 1-1.

Following this series, the Yankees will face the Rays for a four-game stretch.

The series begins on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Rounding out the regular season will be a three-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles.

The postseason is nearing, and New York needs all hands on deck.