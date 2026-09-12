New York Yankees Quietly Make Ben Rice Change During Mets Series

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will host the New York Mets for the second game of their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-4 win on Friday night.

Ben Rice finished with three hits, including one home run.

New York Yankees Quietly Make Ben Rice Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/12 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Aaron Judge DH 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Anthony Volpe 2B 9. Austin Wells C”

Despite his big night on Friday, Rice is not in the lineup on Saturday.

The 2026 All-Star is batting .259 with 137 hits, 37 home runs, 89 RBIs, 94 runs and three stolen bases in 141 games.

He is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Social Media On Rice

Here’s what people were saying about Rice on Friday:

@TalkinYanks: “BEN RICE GOES THE OTHER WAY FOR NUMBER 37!”

@MLBONFOX: “Ben Rice has his 37th homer of the year!”

@FiresideYankees: “Ben Rice’s 2026 Stats: .260/.354/.524 .878 OPS 144 wRC+ 37 HR 89 RBI”

Just Baseball: “Ben Rice oppo taco to extend the Yankees’ lead! His 37 HR are the 3rd-most in the AL 🔥”

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

They are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.