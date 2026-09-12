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New York Yankees Quietly Make Ben Rice Change During Mets Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts to flying out in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will host the New York Mets for the second game of their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-4 win on Friday night.

Ben Rice finished with three hits, including one home run.

New York Yankees Quietly Make Ben Rice Change

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the second inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/12 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Aaron Judge DH 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Anthony Volpe 2B 9. Austin Wells C”

Despite his big night on Friday, Rice is not in the lineup on Saturday.

The 2026 All-Star is batting .259 with 137 hits, 37 home runs, 89 RBIs, 94 runs and three stolen bases in 141 games.

He is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Social Media On Rice

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run with teammates in the dugout in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Here’s what people were saying about Rice on Friday:

@TalkinYanks: “BEN RICE GOES THE OTHER WAY FOR NUMBER 37!”

@MLBONFOX: “Ben Rice has his 37th homer of the year!”

@FiresideYankees: “Ben Rice’s 2026 Stats: .260/.354/.524 .878 OPS 144 wRC+ 37 HR 89 RBI”

Just Baseball: “Ben Rice oppo taco to extend the Yankees’ lead! His 37 HR are the 3rd-most in the AL 🔥”

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks on the field for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

They are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Make Ben Rice Change During Mets Series

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