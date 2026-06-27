New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Decision Before Red Sox Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will look to bounce back after a slow start to their series with the Boston Red Sox (at Fenway Park).

They have dropped the first two games, most recently losing by a score of 6-1 on Friday.

Ben Rice was not in the lineup on Friday (but he had one at-bat).

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/27 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero 2B M. Schuemann CF A. Volpe SS A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Rice is back in action (and hitting 2nd in the order).

The 27-year-old comes into the day batting .280 with 79 hits, 22 home runs, 53 RBIs, 56 runs and two stolen bases in 76 games.

He is in his third MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Rice has been an extremely huge piece of the Yankees this season.

There is an excellent chance he will make his first MLB All-Star Game (and be a finalist to win the American League MVP).

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on June 25): “Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice made it to the second round of All-Star voting.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 48-33 record in 81 games.

They have gone 26-18 in 44 games away from the Bronx.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into the day as the last-place team in the American League East with a 34-46 record in 80 games.

They are just 14-25 in the 39 games they have hosted at Fenway Park.