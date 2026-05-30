New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Intriguing Anthony Volpe Statement

On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the Athletics (in Sacramento) by a score of 8-2.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the game.

That said, the 25-year-old shortstop has been solid since getting called up from Triple-A.

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Volpe Statement

In a recent interview with Brandon Tierney of BTunleashed, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez spoke honestly about Volpe.

Rodriguez: “I haven’t seen enough of his at-bats. I’ve probably seen about a dozen… So far, it looks like he’s got a better approach, it looks like he’s got a little bit better balance and he’s got a little bit less in his mind… If Volpe can play a Caballero type of ball, I think he can be very good.”

Play

Volpe is currently batting .257 with nine hits, one home run, seven RBI’s, seven runs and two stolen bases in 11 games this season.

The 2019 first-round pick is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

John Fanta of NBC Sports wrote (on May 25): “A day after Aaron Judge walked it off for the Yankees, Anthony Volpe delivers the clutch go-ahead hit in the 9th and David Bednar notches his 12th save for New York in a dramatic 4-3 win over KC.”

The play of Volpe going forward will be among the most discussed topics for Yankees fans this season.

As a rookie, he won a Gold Glove Award (and then helped the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024).

Looking At The Yankees After Friday’s Win

The Yankees will have two more games with the Athletics on Saturday and Sunday.

Currently, they are 35-22 in 57 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 7-3 (and they are 18-13 in 31 games on the road).

Last season, they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.