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Roster Move Admits How New York Yankees Feel About Jasson Domínguez

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They are coming off a 9-2 win on Friday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees will place three-time MVP Aaron Judge on the injured list.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on Friday): “Aaron Judge will be placed on the 10-day injured list tomorrow with a right calf strain, the #Yankees say. A corresponding move will take place at that time.”

Roster Move Admits How Yankees Feel About Domínguez

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

It’s been revealed that the Yankees will use the open roster spot (from Judge) to call up Max Schuemann.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (on Friday): “Aaron Boone said he would not place a timeline on Aaron Judge’s calf strain. Asked if Judge would be back for the postseason, Boone said, “I don’t know. I’m not going to predict anything.” Max Schuemann is en route and will join the Yankees tomorrow.”

It’s fair to point out that Jasson Domínguez (who was recently sent to Triple-A) would have been a good option.

He has started in right field 42 times this year.

The 24-year-old is batting .225 with 47 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games.

GettyJasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees can’t hold onto a ball hit for a double in the third inning by Blake Dunn of the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@RealPaulyRyder: “Dominguez is crushing the ball, but Schumann is coming up…”

@JackMcTraddles: “Do they not want to waste a Dominguez option or do they really like Schuemann more?”

@jcd36166: “Not Jasson?”

@Giancarlocoz: “Surprised it isn’t Dominguez tbh”

@Therealgjj: “Dominguez should be the guy. If he isn’t an answer then he should have been traded”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

Following two more games with the Diamondbacks, they will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Roster Move Admits How New York Yankees Feel About Jasson Domínguez

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