New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Tigers Series

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They are coming off a four-game series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Move

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Yankees announced that they had made a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Recalled RHP Jake Bird (#59) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. •Placed RHP David Bednar on the paternity list.”

Looking At Bird

Bird is in the middle of his fifth MLB season (and second with the Yankees).

He is currently 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 29 games this year.

Before New York, Bird spent time with the Colorado Rockies.

Looking At Bednar

Bednar is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (and second with the Yankees).

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA with 16 saves in 33 games.

Before New York, Bednar spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@flarnskt: “Makes sense why they would pitch Bednar 2 innings yesterday”

@7FigureFaith: “Yeah not Cruz or Lagrange 💀 the urgency Yankees lasted about 1 month”