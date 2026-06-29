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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Tigers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They are coming off a four-game series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Move

GettyJake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees pitches during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Yankees announced that they had made a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Recalled RHP Jake Bird (#59) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. •Placed RHP David Bednar on the paternity list.”

Looking At Bird

GettyJake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees celebrates after getting the final out of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 04, 2026 in New York City, New York.

Bird is in the middle of his fifth MLB season (and second with the Yankees).

He is currently 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 29 games this year.

Before New York, Bird spent time with the Colorado Rockies.

Looking At Bednar

GettyDavid Bednar #53 and Ali Sanchez #39 of the New York Yankees celebrate after they team defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Bednar is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (and second with the Yankees).

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA with 16 saves in 33 games.

Before New York, Bednar spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

Social Media Reacts

GettyClosing pitcher David Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees reacts at the final out as the Yankees defeat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@flarnskt: “Makes sense why they would pitch Bednar 2 innings yesterday”

@7FigureFaith: “Yeah not Cruz or Lagrange 💀 the urgency Yankees lasted about 1 month”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Tigers Series

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