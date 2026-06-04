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Recently Released Blue Jays Pitcher Signs with New MLB Team

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BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 29: Austin Voth #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 29, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Per MLB.com’s transaction logs, former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Austin Voth has found a new home with the Minnesota Twins.

Just two days ago, Voth, after being DFA’d by the Blue Jays, elected MLB free agency.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on June 2):

“Right-hander Austin Voth has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. That indicates he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment a few days ago. Players with at least three years of service time or a previous career outright have the right to reject further outright assignments in favor of the open market. Voth qualifies on both counts.”

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 5: Austin Voth #50 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 5, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

More MLB on Heavy: Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency During Braves Series

Austin Voth Finds New MLB Team During Braves Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to avoid being swept on Thursday at the hands of the Atlanta Braves.

However, Austin Voth, who had a brief stint with the Blue Jays, has found a new MLB home with the Minnesota Twins.

RotoWire.com wrote:

“The Twins signed Voth to a minor-league contract Thursday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports. Voth had opted for free agency earlier this week after being removed from the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster. He had to settle for a minor-league contract, but Voth has a good chance to eventually get a chance in the majors as part of an underwhelming Twins relief corps.”

@tlschwerz wrote (on 6/4): 

“The Twins have signed Austin Voth to an MiLB deal and he’s starting tonight for the StPaulSaints.Voth threw 6 innings for the Blue Jays this year, and had a 4.34 ERA between the Nationals and Orioles in 2024.”

https://twitter.com/tlschwerz/status/2062642339495985490
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Austin Voth’s MLB Career

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 03: Austin Voth #50 of the Washington Nationals walks to the dugout after giving up four runs in the tenth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on September 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Austin Voth has pitched in parts of eight seasons in his MLB career. He debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2018 and has also pitched for the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, and Blue Jays (this season).

His career ERA sits at 4.77 across 366+ innings. He’s struck out 344 batters over those seasons, and holds a lifetime WHIP of 1.357.

It’s just a minor league deal for Voth, so he will have to make his way onto the Twins’ big league roster by pitching well in the minors.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Recently Released Blue Jays Pitcher Signs with New MLB Team

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