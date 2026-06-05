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New York Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon Change Before Red Sox Series Opener

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Jacob Degrom #48 of the Texas Rangers in the second inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Ryan McMahon (who batted 7th) finished with one hit and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon Change

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/5 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

McMahon has been moved down to the 8th spot in the order (for the first time since May 24).

He is currently batting .205 with 32 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s, 16 runs and three stolen bases in 56 games this season.

The 2024 MLB All-Star is in his second season with the Yankees after part of nine years on the Colorado Rockies.

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees watches his eighth inning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2026 in New York City.

McMahon has struggled during the 2026 season, so the Yankees will need his production to pick up over the summer.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup For Yankees

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrates his third inning three run home run against the Washington Nationals with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2025 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Dominguezburner: “Name a worse 6,7,8,9 in the entire mlb

Gary Phillips:Spencer Jones gets the start in RF #Yankees”

@davidrifkin: “The bottom half of this line up 😔. Cabby should be in there and let’s pray someone steps up”

@shell895: “LET’S GO YANKEES!!! BEAT THOSE RED SOX!!! DO IT FOR JUDGE!!!”

Yankees Ahead Of Red Sox Series

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees doubles during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The Yankees have had a solid start to the year with a 37-25 record in 62 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and have gone 18-11 in 29 games at home in the Bronx).

Right now, the Yankees are 0.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon Change Before Red Sox Series Opener

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